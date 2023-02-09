SCITUATE – The Scituate School Committee spent approximately $101,000 associated with legal fees, transportation, field rental fees, and testing at Caito Field since a sinkhole was first discovered there in 2021.
During a Jan. 31 meeting, the School Committee approved spending up to $25,000 for additional testing at Caito Field to determine if any additional shifts have happened underground.
In May of 2021, sinkholes were discovered in Caito Field less than two years after R.A.D. Sports completed the $2.8 million project featuring a new turf field and track. The field has since been closed to all activities.
Attorney Jon Anderson said the additional funding will be to determine what changes, if any, have occurred underground at Caito Field from an original study in June 2021 until now.
Anderson said checking the field is similar to looking at a black spot on a lung to see if it has grown. If it hasn’t, that would be good news. If it has, that would be bad. Anderson said barring a blizzard, the additional study will be done within the next three weeks.
Including the testing, Anderson said the district has so far spent $101,000 related to Caito Field’s closure. That estimated dollar amount includes transportation for student-athletes to other fields, the cost of renting other fields, and legal fees.
The district is in mediation with R.A.D. Sports, and Anderson said should the mediation process not progress, the district is prepared to enter arbitration.
“We notified the American Arbitration Association that we want to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Anderson said.
He added that the district is meeting with the mediator on an ongoing basis in an attempt to regain any costs associated with the field’s closure.
In the meantime, School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias said the district is looking into renting higher education fields at Bryant University, Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island.
“We’re working really hard to make that happen. So yes, we may not have Caito happen, but we’re not going to be second fiddle to any school,” Dias said.
She said Scituate is going to try to treat their students the way they need to be treated. She said while hopefully Caito Field will be open, the district is trying to ensure students will play on a field they can be proud of.
“Although we are working and hopeful that our field will be up and running as soon as possible, our kids, hopefully, will not be playing on another high school field next year when it’s a home game,” Dias said.
Resident and parent Bianca Mancini said the district needs to continually update parents regarding Caito Field’s status. She said students are leaving the district due to the condition of the field and its closure.
School Committee member Coleen Pendergast said there is a “big elephant” in the room regarding students coming and going into the district. She said the district has seen a “painful” dip in enrollment due to students leaving the district, which she believes is partially due to Caito Field being closed.
“It’s unfortunate. No one is going to come in and say Johnny is leaving for … because they have to say they’re leaving for CTE (Career and Technical Education),” said Pendergast, alluding to the allowable reason students can leave.
Pendergast said even after the district developed CTE programs, students are still leaving the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.