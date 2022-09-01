SCITUATE – All Scituate schools are cleaned and ready for a new year of learning and fun, said Supt. Laurie Andries, ahead of the Sept. 6 first day of school.
Andries said custodians worked diligently over the summer to create a clean learning environment for students, teachers, faculty and staff.
“We’re excited. We’re going to have a good year,” Andries said.
Andries said the buildings only underwent minor patch and scratch repairs and cleaning, and received no major construction.
The district went on a hiring spree this summer, she said, and all but a few positions are full. The district is still looking for an assistant principal who would share the role at the middle and high schools, as well as a Spanish teacher at the high school.
“Staffing-wise, we’re in a really, really good shape based on what I’ve heard from colleagues in other communities,” Andries said.
Both Hope and Clayville Elementary school have new principals – Miranda Carpenter at Clayville and Rebecca Densmore at Hope. Adjustments were made after former Clayville principal Courtney Francis left the district for Burrillville.
“All you do is lose one or two people in a district this size, and it feels massive,” Andries said.
Andries said the district is down from two COVID coordinators to one, who will handle Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines for students, faculty and staff exhibiting symptoms as well as on-sight COVID-19 testing. Students and staff are not mandated to wear masks, though the district will respect and support anyone who chooses to do so.
“We ready to return to normal as much as we can be,” she said.
Andries said enrollment is steady, with class sizes at around 80-100 students each. She said enrollment is trending down a little over the last few years, but nothing major. Andries said small class sizes are what make Scituate students lucky. She said the Scituate community is small and supportive of education.
“In day-to-day life, they really get what amounts to a private school experience in all that a public space has to offer. Because we’re so small,” she said.
Scituate Career and Technical Education pathways are still working well, she said. Scituate is working hard to create a curriculum to look at ways where students are exposed to experiential activities as early as middle and elementary schools. Andries said the district is constantly looking for ways to offer a variety of programs because there are all kinds of kids in the community.
“Our students have so many choices. We have pathways, career and tech programs, AP classes, college bounds courses,” she said.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Andries said.
Andries said Scituate Schools will be looking for volunteers in the community to help create the new three-year district plan. The district plan is a guiding document, created by community members, teachers, staff, parents and town officials, that sets a pathway for the district. The previous plan focused on curriculum, she said, and the district made strides in bridging gaps.
“The plan has goals and objectives that we’ll work on and work towards for the next 3-5 years,” she said.
Andries said volunteers commit to three two-hour meetings, and can go on the website to provide contact information if interested in participating in the project. The previous district plan is available on the website at www.scituateschoolsri.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.