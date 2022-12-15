SCITUATE – While both Town Council and School Committee members say they want to see the people of Rockland Oaks supplied with quality drinking water, there is still much information to explore before moving forward on connecting water supplies.
The School Committee heard a presentation from Robert Ferrari of Northeast Water Solutions and Carlene Newman of the Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday, Dec. 6, before the pair spoke again before the Town Council on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Rockland Oaks continues to have water issues including discoloration with contaminants, according to Ferrari. To improve the quality and quantity of water, Northeast recommended that the 24-unit senior housing building connect to the water supply of nearby Scituate High School.
To serve both buildings, Scituate High School’s wells would need to produce a combined 4,400 gallons of water per day, and 6,600 gallons at peak times.
Northeast conducted water testing on the high school’s three wells, and found only two were functioning. The two wells, installed in the 1950s, are providing more than enough water, or 8,000 gallons per day, to serve the high school and Rockland Oaks, Ferrari said.
He said he tested neighbor wells for connectivity, and said the high school’s wells do not impact those wells.
The catch, Ferrari said, is that the high school’s water infrastructure is in need of improvements to serve the school, and that work is necessary before connecting Rockland Oaks.
Ferrari said that the school relies on only one pump, which is more than 60 years old, and should it fail, the school would be without water. If one of the two wells serving the school should fail, the school would also be without water.
Ferrari suggested that the school construct a new pump station, upgraded storage, drill a new well for the school, and clean both wells. The school improvements are necessary for Rockland Oaks to connect to the school’s wells, he said.
School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias said she’s concerned about funding for any water improvements at the school, and said capital improvements on the well system have not been discussed at School Building Committee meetings in the time she’s been on the board.
Dias said funding is in short supply for school capital improvements. She said the district received $250,000 for 50 years for capital improvements, and only last year saw increased funding to $300,000. She said school officials were not aware the project would be a cost for the district.
“I have to tell you and I don’t know I really want to do this but I don’t want to put a fiscal burden on our schools,” she said.
Ferrari said Northeast originally estimated costs for the pump house and storage tank several years ago at $450,000, and estimates have “certainly” increased now due to inflation and higher construction costs.
Ferrari said the district is living on borrowed time already, and can’t wait to put off replacing the pump and storage tank for long.
“Don’t think you can put this off for five years. It’s better to do it on your schedule as opposed to an emergency schedule,” he said.
Dias said she wants to do everything possible to help the people of Rockland Oaks, but the school board needs to find the best way to go forward in the best way.
“We’ll make it happen. I need to understand more,” she said.
The Town Council expressed the same concerns, saying there is an opportunity for using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the high school’s portion of the project.
Councilor Timothy McCormick said he could act as a liaison to the School Committee and Rhode Island Department of Health to find out the necessary steps to move forward with the project. He said the town does not want to burden the town, schools, or housing authority on the project, and would like to find outside funding.
Newman explained that funding for the system could be found through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and the Rhode Island Department of Education. She said funding on Rockland Oaks end would most likely be fully funded by the Infrastructure Bank as it is a disadvantaged organization, while the school could receive up to $200,000 toward principal forgiveness.
Newman said there are a couple of ways the project could be paid for, and she will begin investigating other funding sources.
