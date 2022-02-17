SCITUATE – Years of completing building and infrastructure projects in Scituate schools without reimbursement have come to an end, say School Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Dias, presenting a capital improvement plan to the Town Council last week.
The Town Council approved of the district submitting a $4.9 million five-year capital improvement plan to the Rhode Island Department of Education, which is necessary to ensure reimbursement on potential projects.
Dias said the request is a routine one, though the district had not done it in a while. She said council support is very important to the district and to RIDE, and she hopes the town will commit to the projects to keep reimbursements coming.
“It’s more about what we want to show you, and be more transparent about what the needs are in our facilities,” she said.
During the Feb. 10 Town Council meeting, Kyle Robinson of Saccoccio and Associates presented a report from RGB stating that Scituate schools need $48 million in repairs and upkeep in the next 10 years. Of the $48 million, only $25 million in repairs represent immediate needs.
To get 35 percent reimbursement for all projects, the town is required to submit capital improvement plans to RIDE. Extra reimbursements are possible with the categories of health and safety, education enhancements, decreased overcrowding, newer and fewer schools, and increased utilization of buildings and rooms.
Robinson said with some planning and identifying the right projects, Scituate could bring in up to 50 percent reimbursements.
“Looking back at the RGB report, we think we can actually increase reimbursement if we put the right projects in place,” Robinson said.
He said the overall need is greater than available funding, and the best plan is to focus on the highest priority projects to maximize RIDE reimbursement.
Projects included in the $4.9 million plan are broken into three categories. Projects with top priority include code deficiencies, life safety, fixing failed equipment and increased mechanical control. Health and safety projects include mechanical system upgrades, leaking roofs, and sidewalk and exterior stairs. Lastly, the School Committee proposed educational enhancements to bring 21st-century libraries for both the middle and high schools.
Robinson said the projects touch all four school buildings, and include a lot of maintenance. He added that some projects may get 35 percent reimbursement while others may get more, depending on the scope of work.
Councilor Tim McCormick said approving the RIDE plans is not agreeing to pay for the projects. Rather, it is saying the projects could be done within the next five years.
Councilor Michael Marcello, liaison to the School Building Committee, said if approved, the plan is to use reimbursements into a revolving fund to continue upgrades in the district.
“One of the concerns I had is they’re really not sexy,” Marcello said of the projects.
Marcello said the type of project, mostly infrastructure repairs, shows how necessary it is to take care of Scituate schools and buildings.
“It’s critical to have a five-year plan to get the reimbursement,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.