SCITUATE — Scituate Summer Camp counselors will be paid for three hours for three canceled days last summer as an incentive to keep Scituate youth working at the camp.
During its Jan. 12 meeting, the Scituate Town Council unanimously agreed to pay $5,935.50 to counselors who missed work last summer for nine hours of pay. The pay will be retroactive, and is included in the recreation budget, according to Recreation Director David Pannone.
Pannone said the counselors are mostly Scituate youth, and do an “excellent job,” and missed a total of three days due to rain and high temperatures.
Pannone said there is language in the Department of Labor and Training that allows for three hours available to pay employees back if someone is not able to work that day.
“It’s an incentive. We’re looking for our town kids to work,” Pannone said.
Pannone said if the town is not able to pay counselors due to cancellation, and the town is not able to place sheltered spots for counselors or campers, then the town should provide the incentive to get the employees to come out.
“We’re growing the camp and making it better and better. We need the kids to come out,” Pannone said.
Pannone said it is increasingly difficult to get employees at the camp.
Town Council President Abbie Groves asked the Recreation Department to put employee funding in the budget to keep Scituate youth working at the camp. She said the town cannot control the weather, and there is the potential to lose the whole summer to high heat or rainy weather.
Pannone agreed that it should be an added incentive. According to Groves, counselors make $12.25 an hour, head counselors earn $13.25 an hour, and lifeguards earn $16 an hour. In total, Scituate recreation paid for 468 hours for canceled days.
“We don’t want to take away the opportunity for the kids to make money,” Groves said.
