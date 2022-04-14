SCITUATE – A total of 89 Scituate taxpayers in attendance at the Financial Town Meeting approved the $39.8 million budget and $2.2 million in bonds for schools and public safety equipment last Tuesday, April 5.
Bond projects include spending $1.5 million on public safety equipment, including a dispatch console at the Police Department for $265,000, a stretcher for the Hope Fire Department rescue vehicle for $60,000, and two rescues for the town at approximately $970,000.
Though the town previously approved spending American Rescue Act Plan funds on the rescues, the Town Council decided to bond out the money for the equipment.
Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla said the cost of money is low with a two percent interest rate. Bonding out $1.5 million will cost less than $50,000, he said, with interest and issuance fees.
Taxpayers also decided to bond out $750,000 for HVAC improvements at the middle and high school. Town Councilors, School Committee members and residents discussed if going out to bond was a better option than using American Rescue Plan Act funds to backfill the budget and using capital funds to pay for the school improvements.
Though confident the town would still receive R.I. Department of Education reimbursement, the town agreed bonding out the money is the safest bet. The goal was to ensure the town receives no less than 40 percent reimbursement in state aid from RIDE.
School Committee chair Carolyn Dias said the district is following a five-year capital plan submitted to RIDE that will bring between 35 and 55 percent reimbursement to the town, depending on qualifying projects.
The first five-year plan brought in $1.2 million in reimbursement. Before that, Scituate schools did not send in five-year plans to RIDE, and missed out on reimbursements on many projects. Though the town cannot go backward, Coleen Pendergast said moving forward, the district will not miss out on any more reimbursement.
The budget was approved in its entirety in one vote at the beginning of the meeting, which equates to a 2.6 percent increase in spending. The new tax rate is $16.44 per thousand for residential taxpayers, $24.10 per thousand for commercial, industrial, and mixed-use real estate, and $35.02 per thousand for tangible personal property.
The budget includes spending for education, libraries, public safety, highway improvements, debt repayment, recreational programs, social services, town properties and cultural services. The School Department received a 2.34 percent increase in town appropriation, or $21.3 million for a total budget of $24.6 million, or an increase of 1.46 percent from last year.
“It was paramount to keep this budget as low as possible. A tremendous amount of effort from people and departments who need the money went into this,” said Councilor Gary Grande.
Scituate taxpayers also approved moving the fiscal year to coincide with the state. The move will give the School Department more time to hone in on state aid estimates for its budget, as well as give new council members a chance to settle in and learn the budget before making decisions.
The move will start in 2024, with the new fiscal year from July 1-June 30 last Thursday, March 10 from the old calendar going from April 1-March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.