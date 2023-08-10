SCITUATE – There is no current ordinance or process to fill a vacancy on the Town Council, according to Canvassing Clerk Gloria Taylor, and the matter will be discussed during the meeting tonight, Aug. 10, for discussion and/or action.
The meeting will be held in the Scituate High School Auditorium, 94 Trimtown Road, at 7 p.m.
The vacancy came after Councilor David D’Agostino, a Republican, died on July 2. The council asked residents to respect the D’Agostino family at the time of his death, and held off on discussing filling his seat on the seven-member board until now.
D’Agostino had served on the council since 2006, and Council President Abbie Groves said he left a big hole on the council.
Typically, Town Council replacement in the case of death or resignation is outlined in a town charter, but Scituate doesn’t have a charter after a failed attempt at a home rule charter three years ago. No further attempts have been made to create a document outlining government rules and procedures.
Scituate is the only one of 39 municipalities in Rhode Island without a local charter, according to a state report.
Procedures vary for filling vacancies for cities and towns in Rhode Island. In nearby Smithfield, the charter outlines a vacancy to be filled using a special election if a seat is open one year or more before a regular election. If less than a year before a regular election, the council can fill the seat with a member of the same political party.
Foster has a similar ordinance to fill vacancies, with a six-month timeframe to call for a special election, or the council may appoint a person if less than six months to an election.
Foster is holding a special election on Oct. 3 to fill a vacant seat on the council made when councilor Steve Bellucci resigned due to health issues in April. The special election will require a Republican primary on Sept. 5, as well.
Glocester recently faced a similar issue when Councilor Jay Forge died mid-term in December 2021, leaving a vacancy on the five-member council. By their charter, his seat was filled with the next highest vote earner from the prior election, if possible. Former councilor David LaPlante, an independent, took on the role after earning 146 votes fewer than the fifth-place spot.
In Glocester, if there is no qualified candidate, the council may appoint a qualified elector.
If Scituate goes the same route as Glocester, the next person in line based on total votes last election would be Democrat Sacha Hummel, who earned 2,109, or 8.8 percent of the vote. D’Agostino was fourth in the last election, receiving 2,814 votes, or 11.7 percent.
All seven endorsed Republicans won their primary and then a spot on the council in the general election.
Independent Allen Durand came in last place on the ballot, earning 2,049 votes, or 8.5 percent.
The Rhode Island Board of Elections confirmed that without the charter, the procedure to replace a council member will be outlined by the town’s Board of Canvassers and town solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.