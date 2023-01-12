Scituate Town Officials were sworn into office last Thursday night at the Scituate Senior Center. From left top row: David Campbell, Jason Steiner, Jason Parmelee, David D’Agostino, Charles Collins, Ted Przybyla, Timothy McCormick. Bottom row from left: Erika McCormick, Lori Rose Hart, Gary Grande, Abbie Groves, Theresa Yeaw and Margaret Long.
SCITUATE – Newly elected officials were sworn in to serve the town last Thursday night, Jan. 5, including the Town Council, School Committee, and other officials.
Judge William Riccitelli presided over the night’s events, emphasizing the importance of being ethical, loyal and objective when acting as a public servant. He added that public servants are expected to do the right thing and live to the highest standard.
All seven town Council members were inaugurated, including Council President Abbie Groves and members Chuck Collins, David D’Agostino, Gary Grande, Jason Parmelee, Timothy McCormick and Theresa Yeaw. Parmelee is new to the council, with former councilor Collins returning after two years off.
School Committee members Erika McCormick and Lori Hart Rose were inaugurated, though member Coleen Pendergast was not present. Town Clerk Margaret Long, Board of Assessment Review member David Campbell, Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla and Director of Pubic Welfare Joseph Steiner were sworn in on Thursday night. Town Sergeant Bradford Dexter and Town Moderator David D’Agostino Jr. were not present.
Groves thanked the voters and residents of Scituate for trusting her to represent the town for another term, and thanked retiring Councilors James Brady and Michael Marcello for their service.
She said she is excited to work with councilors old and new over the next two years.
“The past council worked very hard to promote growth and stability throughout the town,” Groves said.
Groves said her job representing the town is easy thanks to the best town employees in the town in all departments.
“Without them, the town couldn’t run,” she said.
Groves said she’s done her best over her past two terms, and will continue to do her best as long as the town continues to elect her. She thanked the many local groups and organizations who work together to make Scituate an incredible place to look.
“Thank you and I look forward to growing with you,” Groves said.
Erika McCormick said she feels blessed to live in Scituate. She said she would like to continue to move forward over the next four years.
“This community will make things happen,” McCormick said.
Following the induction of officers, Riccitelli recalled passing the bar in 1969 and working with Collins who was a prosecutor for Scituate at the time. He said he prosecuted for the town for several years, and was “extremely fair,” and listened and “talked turkey” with attorneys and defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.