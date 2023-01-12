Scituate Town Officials
Buy Now

Scituate Town Officials were sworn into office last Thursday night at the Scituate Senior Center. From left top row: David Campbell, Jason Steiner, Jason Parmelee, David D’Agostino, Charles Collins, Ted Przybyla, Timothy McCormick. Bottom row from left: Erika McCormick, Lori Rose Hart, Gary Grande, Abbie Groves, Theresa Yeaw and Margaret Long.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY

JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – Newly elected officials were sworn in to serve the town last Thursday night, Jan. 5, including the Town Council, School Committee, and other officials.

Judge William Riccitelli presided over the night’s events, emphasizing the importance of being ethical, loyal and objective when acting as a public servant. He added that public servants are expected to do the right thing and live to the highest standard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.