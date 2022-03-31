SCITUATE – Scituate residents will decide on the $39.9 million budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 next Tuesday, April 5, adding up to a total 2.6 tax rate increase, in addition to more than $2 million in bond initiatives.
The Financial Town Meeting will be held at Scituate High School, 94 Trimtown Road, at 7 p.m.
The budget includes $33,346,428 in taxes, for a real estate tax rate of $16.44 per $1,000 of valuation, $24.10 per $1,000 of commercial, industrial, and mixed-used real estate, and $35.02 per thousand for tangible personal property. The motor vehicle tax rate will be reduced to $20 per $1,000 in vehicle value in 2023.
The budget includes spending for education, public safety, highway improvements, debt payments, libraries, recreational programs, social services, town properties and services. It was unanimously recommended by the Budget Committee and approved by the Town Council this month.
The School Department is requesting an appropriation of $21,343,117, for an increase of 2.34 percent. The overall school budget increased 2.96 percent this year, while also experiencing a drop of $37,675 in anticipated state aid.
Voters will also be asked to consider bond questions, including $1.5 million for public safety equipment for the police and fire departments, as well as $750,000 for HVAC improvements at the school.
The possibility of the $750,000 school bond was discussed at length at the March 24 council meeting. The council voted 5-1 to approve the bond, with Democrat Michael Marcello voting against the motion due to how it was presented to the voters.
Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla said he put the bond question on the budget brochure mailed to Scituate residents to preserve the option to bond the project despite the Town Council not voting to approve the bond question at the FTM.
Though the council discussed the budget at length at previous meetings, the school bond question did not come up, Marcello said.
Pryzbyla said he was concerned the town would not get state reimbursement using ARPA funds, and wanted to ensure the possibility of getting 40 percent, or $300,000, reimbursement for the project.
“You may be concerned rhetorically with the procedure, ultimately, in the end, it provides us with more options,” Przybyla said.
Scituate School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias said to follow the school’s five-year capital improvement plan, the district will need to go out for an approximate $1.2 million bond next year as well. She expressed concerns that the taxpayer would not want to go out to bond two years in a row for the schools.
Dias also said that the RIDE will not give a state housing aid reimbursement, usually beginning at 35 percent, for projects paid for using ARPA funds. RIDE will pay for projects bonded out, or paid for using municipal funds.
Marcello suggested using ARPA funds to pay for general government obligations, such as police, and reallocating the law enforcement money to pay for the school project, therefore getting the state aid.
Other council members offered concern that using ARPA funds to pad the budget will spend the money before polling the town on where it would like to be spent.
Bond counselor David Ferrara said he is unsure that the switch would work to get the town the state aid, and the most secure way to the aid is by going out to bond.
“You shouldn’t play games with this money here. Eventually, they’re going to tighten it up,” Ferrara said.
Przybyla said he agreed, and preferred the conservative approach to paying for the project by bonding out. He said the cost of borrowing money is low, at around a 1.8 percent interest rate.
The town will also be asked to change the fiscal year to align with the state calendar. Read our story on that also in this edition.
