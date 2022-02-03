SCITUATE – Scituate can spend its $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on essentially any town functions affected by COVID under federal guidance, say Town Councilor Tim McCormick.
During a Jan. 27 special town meeting, McCormick said municipalities receiving less than $10 million in ARPA funds are not limited to infrastructure projects and have fairly liberal guidance for spending.
Councilor Michael Marcello backed McCormick and said the ARPA can be used for anything related to government services, including libraries, schools, police and fire. Marcello outlined three restrictions for spending as responding to the public health emergency COVID-19, including financial aid to households, businesses and non-profits.
The town may also provide financial assistance to essential workers and necessary improvements to infrastructure, including sewer, water and broadband services.
ARPA may not be used for pension funds.
“If we’d like to help out small businesses, we could do that,” Marcello said.
Marcello said his goal for ARPA spending is to not backfill the budget, but use it for projects the town may be sitting on due to lack of funding.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Marcello said.
McCormick said he is predisposed to spend the money around town and get ahead on capital projects. He added that he wants to wait before any decision is made as officials get more public input. McCormick said he is working on sending out a town-wide survey to gather input from residents on how they would like to see the town spend the funds.
The survey should be out after the February meeting, with results discussed at the March and April meetings.
McCormick said federal government is looking for a general outline of the town’s spending intentions by April, though money does not need to be spent until 2026.
Councilor Theresa Yeaw said she would like to see spending where it targets the most residents.
The council approved preparing a “frequently asked questions” for residents regarding ARPA spending on the town’s website, with the hopes of narrowing down the 400-page ARPA spending guideline document. Council President Abbie Groves and Councilor Gary Grande will create and present the FAQ sheet for the next ARPA meeting later this month.
The council approved sending out a request for qualifications for consulting firms to help with the paperwork associated with ARPA spending. The consultant would help determine if proposed projects qualify under ARPA and in accounting. McCormick said the town is not making a commitment to hiring a firm yet, and is putting out feelers to see what is out there.
Yeaw said documentation is very stringent on ARPA spending, though the rules for amounts of less than $10 million may mean less reporting.
“The last thing we would have to do in the whole entire world is to pay this money back because we didn’t follow the rules,” Yeaw said.
Marcello suggested the consulting firm work with Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla on a part-time basis to avoid overburdening the town’s finance department.
“The more money we pay to administer it, the less money we have for projects,” Marcello said.
