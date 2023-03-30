Scituate's Gabe Bouyssou, right, gets ready to wrestle Utah’s Brayden Robinson in the Junior Division's 138-pound title match at last weekend's NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Bouyssou cruised to a 21-6 victory that was stopped 18 seconds into the third round.
Scituate High wrestler Gabriel Bouyssou stands atop the award podium with a large copy of the 138-pound bracket after taking first place at last weekend’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.
Gabriel Bouyssou, right, had his hand raised in victory seven times at last weekend's NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships. He posted a 21-6 victory in the 138-pound finals, pinned his first opponent in 71 seconds, and later added two more pins, a convincing 14-2 win, and victories by scores of 9-2 and 7-3.
Scituate High's Gabe Bouyssou poses for a picture with his father, Serge Bouyssou, druing last weekend’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships. Bouyssou, a junior, is also a three-time state champion and two-time New England champ.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Scituate High wrestler Gabriel Bouyssou’s truly remarkable season saw him become a national champion in the 138-pound weight class during last weekend’s NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center by winning all seven of his matches.
Bouyssou, who is a three-time state champion and a two-time New England champ, handily captured his title match in the Junior Division with Utah’s Brayden Robinson by a 21-6 score that was stopped 18 seconds into the third round. He pinned his first opponent in 71 seconds and later added two more pins, a convincing 14-2 win, and victories by scores of 9-2 and 7-3.
Bouyssou had placed fifth in the Sophomore Division’s 138-pound class at last year’s national meet.
Cumberland resident and Bishop Hendricken High junior wrestler Spencer Fine also came away with All-American honors for the second straight year by taking third place in the Junior Division’s 182-pound weight class.
Fine, who captured his second state title last month and took second place at the following week’s New England Championships, captured six of his seven matches, and in his bronze-medal showdown with Kentucky state runner-up Lane Kiser, Fine rolled out to an 9-1 lead after the first period before holding on for an 11-10 victory.
Fine pinned his first three opponents, including one coming in 65 seconds. He won his fourth match by a 9-4 score, and after he suffered a 5-3 loss in the semifinals, he came back to win his next match in the consolation semis.
At last year’s meet, Fine took fifth place in the 170-pound class by posting a 5-2 record with three pins.
Three wrestlers from Ponaganset High’s state and New England championship team also joined Bouyssou and Fine in earning All-American honors by placing in the top six of their weight classes.
The Freshman Division saw David Perez take second place in the 120-pound class and Joseph Joyce place fifth at 132. Perez won his first six matches before falling in the finals, and among his victories were a third-round pin and 11-2, 13-3, 8-2, 4-0 and 6-2 decisions.
Joyce, meanwhile, posted a 5-3 record that featured opening-round pins in his first three matches and back-to-back 3-2 victories in the consolation round.
In the Sophomore Division, Preston Marchesseault also took fifth place in the 170-pound class by winning six of his eight matches and topping Pennsylvania’s Mark Gray in the 5th-place match, 8-3. Marchesseault also went the distance in all his matches and picked up his other five victories by scores of 9-3, 13-7, 5-4, 9-1, and 2-0.
Also wrestling well in their weight classes, but falling short of a top-six placement, were Ponaganset’s Jared Hood, who posted a 4-2 mark with a second-round pin in the Sophomore Division, and Andrew Reall, who also went 4-2 in six close matches in the Junior Division.Hood, who wrestled in the 113-pound class, produced 7-0, 2-1, and 6-3 victories, but lost two tight matches by 1-0 and 2-1 scores.
Reall’s victories in the 160-pound class were by scores of 3-0, 3-0, 3-1, and 6-2, but he lost his two matches by scores of 5-3 and 7-2.
Ponaganset’s Nick Baccala, who wrestled in the Senior Division’s 160-pound class, and Michael Diorio, who competed in the Sophomore Division’s 220-pound class, also didn’t place, but ended their tournaments with 3-2 records. Baccala’s tournament run included two second-round pins.
Another local wrestler who did an excellent job in the Junior Division, but was unable to place, was Cumberland High junior Jordan DaCosta in the 160-pound class. DaCosta, who took third place at last month’s state meet, posted a 3-2 record that included 7-0, 4-3, and 2-1 victories.
