SCITUATE – A living nativity scene, crafters at the Community House, live music, raffles and a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus are coming to North Scituate next weekend to welcome back visitors to the 21st Candlelight Stroll.
The Candlelight Stroll will return Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 4, from noon to 8 p.m.
Participants include Bewitched of Scituate, Bittersweet and Ivy, Cindy’s Diner, Famous Pizza, Glitz, Hatter and Hare, Olde Towne Mercantile, Shine Salon and Boutique, Sweet Salvage, Trinity Episcopal Church and Village Tavern.
Each business will have maps of the participating businesses, and a paperless version is available online.
The North Scituate Village Business Association and Scituate Village Community Collaborative teamed up with Navigant Credit Union, Scituate Recreation Department, and the New England Human Animal Bond Foundation to bring the stroll back to the village bigger and better this year, said organizers.
Glitz owner Sasha Hummel, of NSVBA and SVCC, said in addition to the 11 businesses in Scituate opening their doors with extra holiday flair and surprises for customers, the Community House will be filled with crafters offering handmade items and baked goods.
“It’s all about sharing goodwill and the joys of Christmas. Our shops are filled with gifts and goodies,” Hummel said.
Roxanne Jasparro, of Bewitched of Scituate, will host a live nativity scene, complete with actors and barn animals. Bewitched will also have a live retelling of the story of La Befana the Christmas witch who brings children gifts on the morning of the Epiphany, Jan. 6.
“It’s really to tell another history of Christmas that depicts witches in a positive light. It’s about empowering women,” Jasparro said.
Bewitched will also host dogs from NEHAB, which pairs dogs with people who need emotional support animals, including a pet-a-dog and hug-a-dog puppy kissing booth.
Jasparro said Bewitched will also host a toy drive benefiting Scituate families in need. Toys can be dropped off at Bewitched, Glitz, Bittersweet and Ivy, or at the North Scituate Gazebo where the Scituate Police Department is hosting a fill-a-cruiser with toys event.
“There’s a lot of people here in Scituate with a need,” said Peggy Ogert of Bewitched.
Carolers and live entertainment by Amanda Ray and Jess Lamoureux will continue throughout the day.
Hot chocolate will be provided by the Recreation Department, which invites visitors to drop letters to Santa in the mailbox at the Hope and North Scituate gazebos . Letters with a return address will receive a letter back.
Food trucks will also be at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 W. Greenville Road.
Hummel said the NSVBA and SVCC worked together to maintain the integrity of the Candlelight Stroll in its 21st year. He said the majority of costs for the event are related to purchasing insurance.
Jasparro said to refer to the NSVBA and SVCC Facebook pages for a detailed schedule of events and live entertainment. For more information, call Hummel at 401-647-7788 or Jasparro at 401-600-1300.
