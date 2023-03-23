SCITUATE – Lt. Col. Carl Rimmler says the secret to a long life is simply about marrying the right woman.
On March 10, Rimmler celebrated his 102nd birthday alongside friends of the American Legion Post 19, and later celebrated with nieces and nephews at a family party at the Village at Waterman Lake, where he lives, parties that weren’t possible when he hit the century mark during the pandemic.
His wife, Louise Grissom Rimmler, lived to be 104 years old. They were married for 78 years, and spent their life traveling the world. She was a well-loved teacher at North Scituate Elementary School, he said.
Rimmler said the pair never had children, a side effect of sleeping on the ground in the South Pacific, he said. Instead, they enjoyed their time together as well as time with their nieces and nephews.
Meeting Louise was serendipitous, Rimmler told The Valley Breeze & Observer. He was traveling between stations while training and she was visiting St. Louis.
“She and a friend sat in front of me, and we got to talking there. You know, when you bring your kids up, they say get to know a person, don’t marry them right away. Well, we got to know each other in about six weeks,” he said.
Rimmler said after that train ride, the couple met in Falmouth on Cape Cod, and he pretty much knew from there that they were right for each other.
The pair got married in California before he left to go overseas.
After his military service, the couple bought a house on Pine Hill Road in Scituate, where they lived for 40 years before moving to Florida. They stayed there for 35 years until they felt it was time to move back closer to family in Rhode Island.
Originally from Germany, Rimmler moved to Syracuse, New York with his family when he was 6 years old. At age 23, he joined the U.S. Army in 1944 and served with Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the South Pacific. He began in Fort Sill in Oklahoma.
Once in the South Pacific, he served three years as an artillery battery commander in the 2nd Engineer Amphibious Brigade.
Rimmler’s unit departed from Australia, landing on many South Pacific islands, including New Guinea, Manus Island, Java and the Philippines. He later served in Japan as part of an occupation force securing docks.
“At times, we were so close with artillery we could see them right in front of us. That’s where we came in,” he said, adding that he manned the 75-millimeter guns. He said smaller guns are better for counterattacks.
When his time in the army was up, he enlisted in the reserves and returned home to Edwards Air Force Base in California. He finally retired after 28 years of service, and in his time, earned the Bronze Star for heroic service in a combat zone and several South Pacific Campaign Medals.
After he came home, he went into engineering, designing bridges mostly along Routes 95 and 295 from Rhode Island to New York.
“I can give you all the names of the bridges for you not to go under,” he said, laughing.
Rimmler also helped design a lighter aluminum shell for ambulances when working for Providence Body Company. He said before he left for war, there were not any ambulances. When he returned, he said there were ambulances, but the steel construction was too heavy. He helped create an aluminum shell to go on the trucks that allowed for quick and safe response time.
“I worked for a company then, so the credit went to them, but I know my part,” he said.
For hobbies, Rimmler said he enjoys golfing and listening to “old doo-wop” music. He takes pride in his record collection, saying he keeps them playing often, so much so that his record player is in for repairs.
He is still active, said Rimmler, but his eyesight prevents him from driving, so he moved to the Village at Waterman Lake.
The Rimmlers visited Germany every two years to see Louise’s family. He said most of his family died, and when he visits his nieces and nephews today, they are mostly on Louise’s side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.