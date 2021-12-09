SCITUATE — Growing up, Gene Hutnak of Gene Hutnak Photography said he remembers his father decorating the house from ceiling to floor.
Now, Hutnak continues his family tradition of decorating his house alongside his wife, Linda, and extends it to the Scituate Village Green for Christmas in the Village’s second annual Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec. 10. On that day at the Scituate Village Green, 606 W. Greenville Road, the Scituate Business Association welcomes visitors to enjoy 50 trees decorated by local businesses.
Linda said she attended the Pawtucket Winter Wonderland Festival and wanted to bring a smaller version to Scituate. She and Gene put a Scituate twist on the event, and invited live music, craft vendors, food trucks, and more.
“I thought it was a great way to brighten up the winter,” Linda said.
Gene, whose studio and home is across the street from the square, said the reaction was so positive the previous year, he was excited to bring it back bigger and better than ever. He said he enjoyed watching people stroll through the trees.
“I love Christmas,” Gene said.
The SBA is business-centered, he said, and focuses on bringing the community together.
“We think of this as a community that is business-based,” Gene said.
The Festival of Trees kicks off a weekend of events coordinated by the SBA and sponsored by Frederickson Farms, Rambone and Sprague Oil Service, Navigant Credit Union, and Scituate Lumber.
Festivities at the gazebo on Friday night include a visit with Santa, Rudolph and Frosty at the Village Green, where children can take a ride on Thomas the Train. There will be live music at the gazebo, as well as a police cruiser for collecting toy donations.
Music will be played for visitors at the Village Green every night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until January, Gene said.
A Christmas trolley will take riders to shop at area businesses, and there will be a Christmas decorated fire truck parade carrying Santa through town. Carolers will join visitors strolling through town.
Next door, the North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 W. Greenville Road, is hosting a farmers market with arts and crafts. More events will be at the North Scituate Library and North Scituate Elementary School.
Judging for the Holiday Wreath Decorating Contest will be held Friday night, as well, Linda said. Participants are asked to decorate a wreath and bring it to the Festival of Trees for judging, with prizes awarded to the top three winners.
Official SBA wreaths can be purchased at Frederickson Farms, the Country Gardener and Scituate Nurseries.
Winners will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 12, during the First Responders Appreciation Concert in the Scituate High School auditorium, 94 Trimtown Road. Produced by retired Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio, and hosted by Mike Montecalvo of WPRI, the concert will honor active and retired first responders including police, fire and military, and will feature the 88th Army Band “Governor’s Own” of the R.I. National Guard. Masks are required in school buildings.
Throughout December, the SBA is hosting a Light Up the Night home decorating contest. Participants are asked to register at www.sba-ri.com/events with a home address by Dec. 9. The contest will run Dec. 12-17, and will be judged by the Gentian Garden Club based on curb appeal, creative design and overall presentation. The grand prize winner will be notified on Dec. 20, and receive a portrait of the decorated home by Gene Hutnak Photography.
More information can be found at www.sba-ri.com or Scituate Business Association-RI on Facebook.
