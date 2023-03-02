SCITUATE – Community service means bringing the community together, says Nettie Hartley, 15, of Scituate, who recently interviewed with the national TV show “Wonderama” to discuss her volunteer work.
Hartley, a freshman at Scituate High School, was interviewed last July for the show, which aired this past weekend on WLWC channel 28 out of New Bedford, Mass. During the interview, Hartley discussed the importance of community service and the recognition she received from the National Grange for her work.
“I am glad that I will be able to inspire kids with my community service. I hope that I can make kids more interested in community service,” she said.
Of her trip to “Wonderama,” Hartley said she felt like a VIP and got to experience what a television set is like. “Wonderama,” a show made by and for children to inspire others, is filmed in Times Square in New York City. Hartley said she met producers, sat for make-up, and overall lived a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.
“I loved the experience and I was glad to be able to do it,” she said.
Between September 2021 and September 2022, Hartley says she volunteered 507.5 hours. For her work, she was honored by the National Grange with the Cape of Honor, given to the Junior Grange member with the most community service hours.
In addition, the National Grange appointed Hartley as the National Junior Grange ambassador to travel the country promoting and representing the Junior Grange. The Grange approached Hartley after her appointment about going on “Wonderama” to discuss her volunteerism and the Junior Grange.
“It is very exciting. It will be a challenge with the amount of traveling. I want to do it to the best of my ability,” Hartley said.
Her parents, Walter and Danielle Hartley, said they sit in awe of their daughter when watching her speak about community service.
“I could not be more honored and proud of my daughter in what she has accomplished in her Junior Grange activities,” said Walter.
Hartley is a fourth-generation member of the Grange. She said she attended her first meeting at just one month of age, and joined the Junior Grange at age 4. Her father was a Junior Grange member as well, she said.
The Grange was started in 1967 by a group of farmers, and Hartley said it is more involved in community service now. She likes that anyone can join the Grange and be a member. As a Junior Granger, Hartley said she learned public speaking and the importance of community service.
“It’s not something you see as much as you used to – kids wanting to go out into the community and do that – get that passion and be more involved in the community,” Hartley said.
In her role as Junior Grange ambassador and in her “Wonderama” interview, Hartley expressed her opinions on the importance of community service.
“I think of a community as everyone being involved and knowing each other in my perfect community ideal. It is important to me for kids to get involved because it gives you opportunities to go further and to help someone else who may need more help with different things. Even if it is just helping neighbors take in groceries, helping people is so important to me,” Hartley said.
Hartley said her volunteer work is natural for her. She said she always wants to help others, especially those who need a little more help. At the daycare where she volunteered more than 450 hours in the toddler room, she helped toddlers develop fine motor skills and other necessary skills.
She is also an altar server at St. Joseph Church and volunteers with church events such as dinners and donations.
Hartley said she is most proud of raising $5,000 for a local youth who was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She said the young girl’s mother had previously helped the Grange with a fundraiser, and she felt compelled to return the kind gesture.
Hartley wrote to local organizations for donations to reach the $1,000 goal. She and members of the Junior Grange raised more than $4,000. The local grange donated another $500 to bring the total to $5,000.
“I brought my ‘Amelia Jug’ with me anywhere I went to collect change, anything would help,” she said.
Together with members of Scituate Middle School, Hartley and classmates handmade 75 blankets for sick children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital with Project Linus.
