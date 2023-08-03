SCITUATE – Rising Scituate High School senior Simona Mancini, 17, received special recognition for being the first woman to ever play in the La Madonna della Civita soccer tournament while in Itri, Italy, last month.
Mancini was visiting family in Italy for three weeks this summer when a family friend suggested the prolific soccer player join the male-only tournament. Mancini said she was given special permission to join the tournament, which is played with male players between the ages of 18 to 25.
Mancini said she kept up with the Italian players, and said they were fast. Though nervous at first, she said she has played soccer all her life and quickly got into the swing of things.
Mancini has played soccer since she was 3, starting at Hope Elementary School. This year, she is taking on the role of captain for the girls’ soccer team at SHS. She said she hasn’t played with boys since middle school.
“Every game plays different,” she said.
When she asked to play, Mancini said she noticed that European leagues play differently than in the U.S. She said players pass more often, and there is a notable difference between how men’s and women’s teams play. She said of European teams that players are better at keeping the ball moving between players.
“Overall, the main difference I noticed was that everyone in the tournament seemed to make passes pretty quickly, and nobody kept the ball for very long,” she said.
Mancini, whose parents are both of Italian descent, said she enjoys the less touristy side of Italy and instead enjoys the food and culture in rural and local areas.
The La Madonna della Civita soccer tournament coincides with the Saint Mary’s Feast festival that’s occurred annually since the year 796 AD. The soccer tournament has only happened in the last 20 years, but as Mancini’s mother, Bianca Mancini, said, Italy is a soccer-loving country.
Her mother said she is proud of Mancini for having the confidence to pursue the opportunity to play in Italy, and said it was amazing to watch her play.
“Being part of the girl’s soccer team at a small school like SHS has given Simona so many opportunities to gain confidence, build strong connections with teammates, and get extra time to play,” said her mom.
SHS Principal Michael Hassell said Mancini is a talented soccer player who is viewed as a leader by her coaches and peers at SHS.
“Her achievements will serve as an inspiration to our student-athletes, proving that having the courage to try something new can lead to amazing accomplishments,” he said.
Though grateful for the experience, Mancini said she does not plan to play soccer in college clubs or recreational teams. She said she plans to study engineering at a local university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.