Scituate High School's Simona Mancini
Scituate High School’s Simona Mancini earned special recognition from the Itri mayor’s office for being the first woman to participate in the La Madonna della Civita soccer tournament in Italy.

SCITUATE – Rising Scituate High School senior Simona Mancini, 17, received special recognition for being the first woman to ever play in the La Madonna della Civita soccer tournament while in Itri, Italy, last month.

Mancini was visiting family in Italy for three weeks this summer when a family friend suggested the prolific soccer player join the male-only tournament. Mancini said she was given special permission to join the tournament, which is played with male players between the ages of 18 to 25.

