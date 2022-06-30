SCITUATE – Scituate residents Sharon Terceira and Paula Welch have joined forces to bring back the Scituate Olde Home Days on July 4 with only two weeks for planning, after the previous committee retired.
Terceira said she’s attended Olde Home Days for as long as she can remember, as did her children, ages 23 and 6 years old. For the last two years, COVID stopped the one-day Fourth of July festival from happening.
Janine Grigelevich, former co-chairperson, told the Valley Breeze & Observer that she announced her retirement at the end of the 2019 Olde Home Days after volunteering to put it together for five years, and had no intention of coming back.
Terceira said she feared Olde Home Days wouldn’t happen this year, and decided as a result to step up. Terceira and Welch answered Grigelevich’s request for volunteers, and with some help from the former committee member, the Scituate Olde Home Days is back on.
“I didn’t want it not to happen. We’ve been going since my daughter was little. It’s a tradition,” Terceira said.
Olde Home Days will return with many of the traditional events, including water balloon toss, musical chairs, a pie-eating contest, hula-hoop contests, as well as face-painting and a petting zoo. Terceira, who works at Scituate High School and Middle School, said she was able to get students to volunteer for the day to help run the event.
She said to expect some surprises. There will also be live music performed by Gene Harrison, who is donating any tips made during the day to the Scituate Animal Shelter. Food and drinks will be served.
“Scituate is a great community. I’m hoping a lot of people will come out,” she said.
Terceira said she hopes the event will inspire more people to volunteer in the coming years, but she will continue to run the event.
Unfortunately, Terceira said, she did not think it would be fair to residents to hold the Citizen of the Year contest, as nominators would only have two days to submit potential winners.
“It was a time constraint thing. We will continue the tradition next year,” she said.
By tradition, the Scituate Fire Trucks will be present, and will let off the hose at the end of the festival at 1 p.m. to let children run through the water. Terceira said that is the beauty of Olde Home Days, that people can take their children in the morning and still enjoy cookouts and fireworks at night.
Scituate Olde Home Days runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4 at the North Scituate Gazebo grounds, 606 West Greenville Road.
