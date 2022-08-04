LINCOLN – Scott Pond in Lincoln was seemingly unaffected by a recent spilling of sewage into the Blackstone River, water quality tests revealed this week.
Stephanie Santos, who lives on the pond, said her main concern was whether the water is safe for people to come into contact with, after an equipment failure at the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility caused thousands of gallons of sewage to spill into the Blackstone River.
On June 5, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on the river and nearby waterways including Scott Pond and the Blackstone Canal. The no-contact advisory has since been lifted, but Santos reached out to the DEM for a water quality report to be sure it’s safe.
“I kayak on the pond frequently, and I’ve been seeing more and more people swimming in it,” she said. “I’d be lying if I said my son never accidentally came into contact with the water, but I always told him not to go in because I wasn’t sure of the water quality.”
Santos, who serves on the Lincoln Conservation Commission, collected water samples from Scott Pond to send to the DEM for testing after the June sewage spill.
“If you look on a map, Scott Pond is fed by the Blackstone River. The water levels are so low right now, I figured there’s no way any of that made its way into the pond, but I wanted to be sure,” she said.
She collected samples from the middle of the pond, from behind the fire station and closer to the auto body shop on Lower River Road.
Fortunately, all of the samples came back “showing no signs of sewage,” she said. The results indicate there is “no concern to public safety.”
“When you see kids jumping off their kayaks and the docks, our main concern was whether Scott Pond is safe. As far as our testing is concerned, there’s nothing alarming in the water that would suggest a public health risk — but certainly people should use caution,” she said, adding that if people see a film over the top of the pond they should reach out to DEM to ensure there’s no toxic algae outbreak.
Lincoln waterways will be refreshed as part of ZAP effort.
Scott Pond will be one of many areas of focus in this month’s ZAP the Blackstone cleanup. Santos said the exact locations will be determined soon, but that the goal of the Lincoln Conservation Commission is to tackle not only the Blackstone River, but other parts of its watershed.
Fifty years after the original ZAP the Blackstone cleanup, volunteers will take part in a one-day cleanup/green-up revival on Sat., Aug. 27. More than 10,000 volunteers participated in the original cleanup in 1972 — and organizers are hoping to match that for the anniversary effort.
“From a Lincoln perspective, we’re asking anybody and everybody to come out and help,” Santos said. “We’re definitely looking to do the Scott Pond area and other areas along the Blackstone, working with groups like the Friends of the Blackstone and Friends of the Moshassuck.”
Service hours are available for volunteers, if needed. For more information, visit zaptheblackstone.com.
“If you donate an hour of your time, it will be well worth it,” Santos said.
