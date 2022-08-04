Scott Pond in Lincoln
Noticing more children using Scott Pond in Lincoln, Stephanie Santos recently took samples to determine whether the water was contaminated.

LINCOLN – Scott Pond in Lincoln was seemingly unaffected by a recent spilling of sewage into the Blackstone River, water quality tests revealed this week.

Stephanie Santos, who lives on the pond, said her main concern was whether the water is safe for people to come into contact with, after an equipment failure at the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility caused thousands of gallons of sewage to spill into the Blackstone River.

