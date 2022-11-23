WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket resident Andrew Orlando says he always wanted to conduct his Eagle Scout project at Bernon Heights Elementary School.
On Nov. 6, he and a team of volunteers, including family and friends, built an area for sitting and relaxing outside of the elementary school. The area includes three wooden benches on the hillside just outside the school. Orlando is a part of Woonsocket Scout Troop 2.
“The school wanted a bench, like one bench originally, but everybody does that, so I wanted to mix it up a little bit,” said Orlando. He said he ended up making a plan to cut the whole area out the hill next to the playground, and to put rock and stone dust around it. The project cost was about $1,200, which was mostly donated through funds that Orlando raised on his own. Two trees were also given.
The benches took about three hours to construct with the help of volunteers. Orlando describes the process that took place as a “conveyor belt,” which consisted of mostly his uncles and some friends.
“It was a lot of cutting, a lot of cutting, a lot of screws we had to put in,” he said.
Bernon Heights Principal Robert Desrosiers said that Orlando came to him and the school about six months ago with the proposal. Desrosiers said they approached the idea of the area being a “kindness area and friendship benches,” which Orlando “completely ran with.”
“And right now, we’ve been having a lot of kids up there, they’re sitting around at the benches. It’s a beautiful structure that he put together,” said Desrosiers. He added that the sitting area has become a great component as Bernon works hard to be a school that emphasizes kindness and anti-bullying. He added that once new elementary schools are built for Woonsocket, the structure can be moved.
Orlando will now be honored a Court of Honor after handing in paperwork for completing the project, and will be given the highest rank of Eagle Scout next spring. Orlando has been part of the Scouts for the past seven years, and says he stuck with it because it “changed my life.”
“I wanted to do this as well, because I have a landscaping business,” he said. He told The Breeze that he hopes the sitting area will serve as a place of solace for students who need a break.
Orlando, son of Melissa and Rocco Orlando and a senior at Woonsocket High School, said in the future he is hoping to work for a company that services yachts, while also working to improve and build his landscaping business full-time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.