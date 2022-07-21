CUMBERLAND – When Harry Kenyon, of Troop 12, Berkeley-Ashton, and a recent graduate of Cumberland High School, asked the Rev. Jacques Plante of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church if there were any projects in the parish that he could undertake for his Eagle Scout project, Plante had just the thing.
At Plante’s suggestion, Kenyon, an altar server at the church, undertook the task of mapping the graves at the St. Patrick Cemetery at the corner of High and McGirr streets in Cumberland.
St. Patrick Cemetery was founded between 1864 and 1868. It was the first Catholic cemetery in Cumberland and became the burial ground for Catholic immigrants to the Valley Falls/Central Falls area. By the late 1800s, the cemetery, which is only about four acres, was filling up. Mt. Calvary cemetery was then founded on Curran Road in 1891.
Most of the records for St. Patrick Cemetery had been stored at The Catholic Institute on Broad Street, including information on all the individual burial lots in the cemetery. All those records were lost in the fire at the institute in 1941.
“Therefore, we cannot recreate a map for the cemetery from past records,” said Plante. “We do have lists of the graves at the cemetery thanks to the volunteers of the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission and another parishioner, but these lists are based on the existing monuments. We have no record of the deceased buried in unmarked graves.”
By Kenyon creating a map of the cemetery, they will have a better idea of where the “unmarked graves” are, he said. Some of these may be instances where the original monument fell and is now under a couple of inches of sod.
“Since he (Plante) has done so much for me, I thought what would be a greater opportunity to help out my church, people who have seen me grow throughout the years,” Kenyon told The Breeze. “I’ve attended there since I was 3. I’ve done the CCD program and now I’m an altar server.”
Kenyon took on section 5 of the cemetery. He broke out the section into 38 subsections and led his fellow scouts in measuring grave plots and mapping them out.
While Kenyon recognized it as a challenge, he said he was prepared to step up to the plate for the greater good of the community.
“It was big compared to most Eagle Scout projects I’ve seen,” he said. “I thought it would be a great idea to help out the community. It wouldn’t just help one person, it would help multiple people finding their loved ones in that cemetery.”
All that’s left for Kenyon is to get the project signed off on by Plante and attend his board of review. In his board of review, he will discuss his scouting career, how it will affect his adulthood, and things that he would have done differently.
Even after he turns 18, Kenyon said he is still interested in being involved with the Boy Scouts as an assistant scoutmaster. He talked with his father, Michael, current scoutmaster of his troop, as well as his mother, Lisa, who is a member of the council, and they suggested he sign on to be an assistant scoutmaster.
His training will begin when he turns 18, and will consist of the Wood Badge course, an advanced, national leadership course open only to scouting volunteers and professionals.
“Once I told my unit (at Yawgoog) that this is my last campout with them, a lot of them got really sad,” said Kenyon. “I’d like to surprise the unit as me showing up as an assistant scoutmaster and seeing them progress along the way.”
Kenyon says his progression as a leader in the scouting organization will only continue to grow once he begins his training to become an assistant scoutmaster, and he said he hopes to pass the lessons he has learned along to other scouts, as a great leader does.
The 12 points of the scout law are what a scout should strive to live up to every day, and include points such as being trustworthy, obedient and brave. However, one of the most important lessons a scout will learn, despite it not being one of the 12 points, is that a scout is a leader.
Kenyon has been involved with scouting since 2010, when he first joined Pack 12 as a Cub Scout.
Along the way, Kenyon has acquired life-long skills and learned lasting lessons, including what makes a good leader.
Kenyon has shown the ability to be a natural leader and someone that younger scouts can look up to from a young age. In 2019, at 14 years old, he was trusted by the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts to be the senior patrol leader at the World Scout Jamboree.
“The adults from my council thought I could lead the group, so I was senior patrol leader of the world scout contingent,” he said. “That was a huge impact on me because I was one of the youngest kids there, and they decided to pick me to be in charge of that group.”
The World Scout Jamboree is an event held every four years and is attended by 50,000 scouts from all over the world. Kenyon was responsible for attending meetings leading up to the event, breaking down patrols and duty rosters for meals, as well as helping his fellow scouts follow schedules.
Kenyon was also the senior patrol leader of his troop, the highest youth leadership position in a troop, before his younger brother took over that duty.
Kenyon said servant leadership, a philosophy where an individual interacts with others as his equal, is his preferred style of leadership.
“Scouting teaches you different types of leadership styles, I like to lead by example and show them how to do it, showing them how to do something and doing it with them to show them that everybody can do it.”
