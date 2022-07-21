Mapping a cemetery
Scout Harry Kenyon, left, gives direction to fellow Scouts Aidan Giasson and Connor Goulding as they map out St. Patrick Cemetery in Cumberland for Kenyon’s Eagle project.

CUMBERLAND – When Harry Kenyon, of Troop 12, Berkeley-Ashton, and a recent graduate of Cumberland High School, asked the Rev. Jacques Plante of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church if there were any projects in the parish that he could undertake for his Eagle Scout project, Plante had just the thing.

At Plante’s suggestion, Kenyon, an altar server at the church, undertook the task of mapping the graves at the St. Patrick Cemetery at the corner of High and McGirr streets in Cumberland.

