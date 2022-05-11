NORTH PROVIDENCE – When it came time for North Providence High School junior Joseph Valedofsky to complete his Eagle Scout project, his thoughts went back to his former school, Birchwood Middle School.
Valedofsky, 17, said he contacted his former principal, Brian Gilmore, asking him if he knew of anything needing to be done at Birchwood. Gilmore told him how the school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) garden, a source of learning and food, is in tough shape and in need of upgrades.
Valedofsky set to work preparing his final and most important project as an Eagle Scout, organizing fellow members of Troop 76 North Providence and volunteers from the Marine Pathways program at NPHS and others to undertake an ambitious renovation project at the enclosed garden behind the school.
“I’m hoping it will make it look much better than it currently is,” the teen told The Breeze.
The group was planning to do the work last Saturday, but rain postponed the project to this Saturday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The main reason to delay the work was all the painting that will be needed and not wanting it to be ruined, he said.
Planned jobs include replacement of wood, sanding, painting, setting down a fresh layer of mulch, and several other items to be done by Valedofsky or members of his troop.
Valedofsky said it feels so good to be giving back to a school he loved. Members of the marine program he’s been part of in middle school and high school, including Richard Torte, have been great about letting him use the tools he needs for the project.
He said he’s always been handy and enjoys making things with his hands, including boats as part of the marine program, so this project just made sense.
Valedofsky is getting help from his grandfather, David Valedofsky, who is a Scout leader and retired Providence teacher who substitutes at North Providence High School where his grandson attends.
Birchwood has long been a leader among schools in gardening and sustainability, running composting efforts and previously opening a greenhouse.
Valedofsky is the son of David Valedofsky and Jenifer Cavanaugh and the stepson of Jackie Valedofsky.
The benefits of Scouting are many, said the NPHS student, including learning leadership skills, survival, and just learning to have fun in such a variety of ways.
