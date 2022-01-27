LINCOLN — Thanks to the hard work of Jared Scribner, the local post office on Front Street has been beautified.
Scribner, 18, made improvements to the post office as part of his Eagle Scout service project, which earned him the highest award in Scouting.
Though the pandemic brought some delays to the project, Scribner didn’t lose sight of his goal.
The Troop 64 Saylesville Scout started his project in Feb. 2020, just before the pandemic hit. While brainstorming ideas for his project, he noticed that customers at the post office had been cutting across the grass to access the building using a dirt path.
“For years I’ve been wanting to clean it up, and decided to lay down a concrete path there,” Scribner said.
The project stalled when the pandemic hit and quarantine began. “We couldn’t get into the post office or get a hold of anyone,” Scribner said. “Once things settled down a bit in the spring, we went back to get the postmaster’s contact information, and ended up getting permission to move forward with the project.”
Scribner successfully raised the $900 needed for the project, and came to the post office to install the concrete path in May. They also added a raised garden bed next to the walkway, where they planted flowers. Old, overgrown shrubs were removed, and gravel was laid around the raised bed.
“It’s been really nice to see it through,” Scribner said of the project. “There were points I thought about giving up, but looking back now I’m glad I kept going. It was a good experience. I’ve loved it.”
Scribner, who is a senior at Davies Career & Technical High School, said he encourages other scouts to go for their Eagle.
“There are a lot of good lessons to learn from it,” he said. The same goes for scouting overall. “I’ve gone all over the United States and met people from different countries. It’s been a great thing and has taught me and showed me a lot.”
The Lincoln Town Council recognized Scribner during last Tuesday’s meeting.
Councilor Ken Pichette, a former Scout leader, said he’s watched many young people work their way up through the ranks from a Tiger Scout. He offered congratulations from the town, recognizing Scribner as “one of the fine young men to make it to this level of rank.”
“Like we talked about last month, we have former Scouts in town that are now coming in and applying for business licenses in town,” he said. “It just goes to show all of the hard work you put in not only will get you to the college level or wherever you want to go … but we’ve seen people come in and start businesses in town and benefit the town as an adult.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he respects anyone who sticks it out to the end to earn their Eagle award.
“You do a lot for the town. Just the dedication it takes for you folks to do what you do … it’s a tremendous organization that teaches you respect, honor, duty to your community and how to self-manage your time, dealing with people and problems,” he said. “It’s so valuable, it’s incredible. Kudos to you.”
Council president Keith Macksoud said many of the senior officers he served with in the military were former Eagle Scouts.
“You have learned such important life lessons and skills in leadership, looking out for one another. This is something that will stay with you for the rest of your life,” he said. “You put a lot of work in. Congratulations.”
