CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High School Variety Show was one of the very last events to happen before things shut down in March of 2020, and after a scaled back and less than satisfying fill-in event in 2021, the school is ready to return with the real thing.
Meghan Rowe, math teacher and Variety Show adviser, told The Breeze that there’s a lot of excitement about the 2022 CHS Variety Show, set to go off in the CHS auditorium this weekend, March 11-12, starting at 7 p.m. each evening.
The price to get in is $10, and it supports the arts in music, comedy and dance.
Rowe said there are a few “Saturday Night Live” skits, and something different this year, movie scenes where audience members guess the movie for the chance to win a prize.
This is a student-led performance, with young people helping to direct all three phases of the program and holding as much control as possible over the choices in songs and other aspects. There are about 50 students participating of all ages.
Last year’s performance was turned into an arts in the park type of event that was supposed to be held at Diamond Hill Park, but ended up being held in the gym. It was mostly centered on music and dance, with little or no comedy.
Mike Dansereau, a math teacher helping to run the musical performances, said the goal during rehearsals this week is to fine-tune what are supposed to be seamless transitions between acts. It’s different from a talent show, he said, as one performance is supposed to lead into another.
Both Dansereau and Rowe said the audience will get a real kick out of very funny skits. Dan Curran, student government adviser and English teacher, has a background as a stand-up comedian and wrote some of the material that will be featured.
