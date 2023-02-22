PAWTUCKET – Similar to past leadership searches, a committee will soon be formed to find a replacement for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, who remains out on long-term medical leave and is set to see her contract expire this summer without an extension in place.
During the Feb. 14 School Committee meeting, member Kim Grant said Chairperson Jim Chellel reached out to her and asked her to chair the committee, adding that she started reaching out to people who might want to be part of it.
But member Erin Dube said policy calls for the school board to vote on a chairperson and formation of the committee. Grant said she would be happy to place it on the next agenda.
Member Jay Charbonneau then said he doesn’t think Grant should be forming the team prior to the school board voting on who will lead the search committee.
Asked by Grant for clarification, Dube said the School Committee only votes on the chairperson and which of their own members will serve on the committee, not on the overall membership.
Grant agreed that she won’t reach out to anyone else until after the vote to appoint a chairperson, saying some people have gotten back to her to say that they’re interested, while others have yet to respond.
The committee will be made up of school board members, union leaders, school certified and non-certified staff, and a community member, among others.
