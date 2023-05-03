PAWTUCKET – The search continues for a new superintendent of the Pawtucket School Department, with four candidates being interviewed this week by the Pawtucket School Committee’s superintendent search subcommittee.
Last week, an executive session was held following a subcommittee meeting to narrow down a list of candidates to interview. During that meeting, member Erin Dube discussed the findings of a survey that was sent out to the entire school community including parents and staff via the Skyward notification platform to determine what the public is looking for in a new superintendent.
Among the findings of the survey, which was primarily completed by parents and employees, said Dube, communication stood out as the key attribute sought after in a superintendent from most survey respondents.
“Many said that a background in teaching is an asset they would look for,” Dube said. “In addition, they are looking for someone who can identify and resolve district and community challenges that affect student achievement.”
The job listing for the vacant superintendent role emphasizes how candidates should have “ strong communication and interpersonal skills, as evidenced by effective communication and collaboration with a variety of constituent groups.” It also mentions having experience in strategic planning, working with multiple unions, and a strong understanding of school finance and budgets.
“We are looking for candidates who can be successful leaders of the Pawtucket School District,” said Dube. At this time, Dube said the survey is not being targeted toward students due to the Student Survey and Questionnaire policy. The school board would have to determine if students could participate in the survey or not.
The survey is still live and Dube still welcomes feedback on the superintendent search from the Pawtucket community at the following link: https://bit.ly/3UwbAE9.
