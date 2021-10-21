SMITHFIELD — With more than 70 locations now in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Sandy Delli Carpini of Smithfield says after a lifetime of running convenience stores with her family, she is focusing on giving back to her community.
For as long as she can remember, Delli Carpini said she watched her mother, Valia, keep the accounts for her father, Mario Coletta’s, convenience store and auto shop. Delli Carpini ended up returning home to help her mother keep the books.
Like her parents, Delli Carpini does not shy away from work. Her father moved to the U.S. from Italy at the age of 10, in the 1930s. He lived in Providence until he met her mother, and the pair bought a home in North Providence. He taught himself English, working to save money until he opened his first gas station on the Brown University Campus in 1962.
Valia, too, belonged to a first-generation Italian family in the U.S. and taught herself accounting.
Coletta and the family continued to grow the business, and Season’s Corner Markets and Shell gas stations are now located in three states.
“This business was engraved with me from birth,” she said.
Delli Carpini graduated from Salve Regina with a master’s degree in microbiology. She said she would come home and help with the business while she was in college.
She landed work training people to use medical equipment, spending years working and traveling on the road with her first job. That’s where she says she learned what people are looking for while on the road.
She returned to the company around 1996, she said, when she became pregnant with her first of two children. Delli Carpini said she and her husband, Seasons CEO Andy Delli Carpini, had the vision of what the store should be.
“I wanted a place that was well-lit to feel safe. I needed clean, accessible bathrooms. I pride myself on my clean bathrooms, and consistent, tasty options,” she said.
The company began expanding in 1999, Delli Carpini said, right around the time it began strategically purchasing Shell gas stations.
“I wanted to bring Rhode Island into the stores. I wanted healthy options, not typical convenience store foods,” she said.
Seasons needed an identity, she said. The pair worked for years to come up with the name Seasons Corner Market, which she said is a wink to New England as well as its roots as a corner store. She said she wants the stores to feel welcoming, and will not stock an item she has not personally tried.
The first official Seasons opened in Narragansett in 2012.
Delli Carpini said she will not franchise the market, ensuring consistency in all the stores. She added that she may have started working the books, but she’s held every position in the store, from cleaning the bathroom to cashier, stocking and more.
She’s in marketing now, she said, and would like to move away from that to focus more on her charity, Seasons of Giving. Inspired by her father, Delli Carpini said he would always help the community, whether lending money to employees and friends.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” she said. “He’d always ask what do you need.”
Coletta died 10 years ago, getting to see the new Seasons before he died. His daughter said he loved the stores, and would have a coffee at one of the stores on most mornings. Her mother died five years ago, Delli Carpini said.
Coletta donated to Hasbro’s Children’s Hospital as it was being built in the 1990s and continued to donate to charity for much of his life. Delli Carpini continues to follow in her father’s footsteps, donating to whatever touches her heart, she said.
“I’ve done a lot of stuff with Hasbro, Operation Stand Down,” she said, adding that her father was a Korean War Veteran.
Once she can find employees to cover her marketing work, Delli Carpini said she will focus more on her program, “Angels Giving Back,” which donates money to the Alzheimer’s Association (which affected her father) research for polycystic kidney disease, which affected her mother, and the Tomorrow Fund, among others.
Delli Carpini said getting time away from her current job will be difficult, as the company is down nearly 170 employees at all different levels. She said she’s proud that most of her administrative and office staff worked their way up the ladder after starting as a cashier.
Seasons, like other companies, is also dealing with shortages of supplies.
“Every day it is something,” she said.
Delli Carpini added that she began the new Corner Market Café, located inside Seasons Markets and created over the last year. She said the menu, finished weeks before she was diagnosed with COVID, will feature local coffee roasted in Connecticut, protein and fruit smoothies, Italian bread baked daily in the café and all the familiar breakfast items including pastries, muffins, bagels, and cinnamon rolls.
