LINCOLN – The State Housing Appeals Board, or SHAB, is scheduled to meet on June 9 to consider the matter of Women’s Development Corp. v. the Town of Lincoln and interested abutters.
The case concerns Breakneck Hollow, a proposed affordable housing development off Breakneck Hill Road. After the Lincoln Planning Board denied the application, Women’s Development Corp. filed an appeal of that decision through the SHAB.
The town, and abutters from the Stone Creek Condominiums, are fighting the appeal.
The SHAB met in May to discuss Breakneck Hollow, but agreed to continue the case, giving attorneys for WDC, the town and the abutters more time to submit closing arguments and a post-hearing brief.
Lincoln’s Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto updated the Planning Board about the status of the case during last week’s meeting.
He said SHAB members asked some good questions of him and the developer’s attorney. In particular, he said they asked why the Planning Board took the path they took to arrive at their decision regarding Breakneck Hollow.
DeSisto said he thought it was obvious that public safety was the main concern.
Four out of four sitting SHAB members will have to agree in order for the project denial to be overturned.
“If one doesn’t, the matter goes down,” said DeSisto, adding that he’s “almost certain” there will be an appeal in court if the SHAB doesn’t rule in WDC’s favor.
If they don’t uphold the appeal, DeSisto said he’d recommend the town pursue its own appeal in court.
“That’s how strongly I feel about this application and the decision you’ve made,” he said.
Attorney for the SHAB, Steven Richard, indicated that they intended to proceed with the hearing on June 9 at 2 p.m. at the Department of Administration in Providence, the same location as the first hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.