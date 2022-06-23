PAWTUCKET – Despite plenty of moving pieces and more than a little political jockeying, state and local officials say they expect Pawtucket’s riverfront development, centered on a new soccer stadium, to move forward.
Following a lengthy Rhode Island Commerce Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, June 14, where board members expressed frustration about not being looped in on key elements of the plan, various parties met two days later, on June 16, about moving the project forward.
That meeting went very well, according to those who were there, including Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo. He said it focused on getting the board’s questions answered about changes to the proposed development “and getting the hopefully amended agreement over the finish line.”
Gov. Dan McKee, who chairs the board, repeatedly expressed support for the modified plan over the past week. The plan to fill a remaining $30 million gap to combat rising costs calls for the city of Pawtucket to invest an extra $10 million into the downtown project and the state moving up $20 million of its funding from a later phase of the project to invest in the stadium.
Board members on June 14 offered frustration over a new concept coming to them without a lot of information. McKee indicated that he expects the matter to come back before the board in about a month as aspects are ironed out.
Some board members expressed concern that they could be left with only a stadium if the state’s funding is moved up, leading Fortuitous Partners to abandon other aspects of the project, but advocates note that the company has a vested interest in making sure those money-making pieces of the project, including residential and commercial development, move forward.
Last week’s high drama was punctuated by candidate for general treasurer James Diossa calling for Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, his opponent in the race, to resign his position, accusing him of trying to influence stadium negotiations for political gain. Diossa said he was dismayed to learn that the Commerce Board had been kept in the dark on key aspects of the development plan.
Pryor subsequently announced that he would resign the position as of June 21.
In a letter to the Commerce Board of Directors on June 14, a group of five Blackstone Valley leaders, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Lincoln Town Administrator Philip Gould, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey Mutter, and East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva, signed a letter supporting the stadium project, saying “this project is essential for the future off commerce in the Blackstone Valley.”
Pawtucket and state officials emphasize that the economics of this project, seen as perhaps the biggest going on in the state right now, are still solid.
Though the stadium from an economic perspective could stand on its own, said Zelazo, no one wants that. This is a wider development with a stadium as the anchor tenant and driver and residential components that will support shops and restaurants.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Fortuitous Partners that they’re going to deliver on all of that and hopefully more,” he said.
Zelazo noted that there are a number of protections built into agreements, including reverter clauses that would allow the city to take back land if certain development doesn’t happen.
