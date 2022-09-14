NORTH PROVIDENCE – The second of what will hopefully be many North Providence Village Festivals could not have gone better, said town officials following the weekend-long celebration in Centredale.
“It was a great weekend,” said Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo, the main organizer of the event. “I’m very pleased.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi, during a speech at Sunday’s festivities, said there’s no doubt that the festival will be back next year.
“It was jamming,” he said. “It’s good for the town when you bring people out to enjoy themselves.” He said next year’s event might see an even further expansion, with some vendors needing to be turned away this year.
DiLorenzo said there were no hiccups at all this year after organizers ironed out some of the issues seen during the inaugural 2021 event. He said he received texts from two people Monday morning saying how great it was and how it helped the village and town as a whole.
“It’s commerce,” said DiLorenzo, who serves as head of the council’s economic development subcommittee. “It brings people in.”
He said every vendor he spoke with said they made money during the event, helped by the fact that they weren’t charged to be part of it.
Lombardi said the parking situation, with a shuttle running continuously from the town’s senior center, also went smoothly.
It was a huge weekend for town officials, with some 3,000 or more people also coming through the gate to attend the opening of the town’s new athletic field at North Providence High School last Friday night.
