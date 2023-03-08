NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town is working diligently to begin the next phase of its “Remove the Whole Lead Pipe” program, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The project has secured additional funding from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank through the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as commitment from contractors to replace old lead pipes in private homes on select streets.
This effort is a preventative one, to ensure residents won’t have lead in their drinking water later down the line, an issue that can lead to nerve and brain damage, among other detrimental effects, say officials.
According to Lombardi, 150 replacements have been completed prior to the allocation of $218,000 for the next phase of the project. The city now has a list of new lead lines to tackle from Providence Water.
“Our goal is to replace pipes for 50 structures, which is up to 800 connections being replaced,” Lombardi said. “It’s been an ongoing process to whittle it down.”
Project Manager Dean Martilli, whom Lombardi says is doing a great job, is overseeing the work.
The project will mainly focus on the private lines in residential properties, which run from a property’s water meter to the curb.
“Ninety-two percent of houses also have lead lines (running) from the curb to the water main, which Providence Water agreed to take care of,” said Lombardi.
Properties on the following streets will have lead pipes replaced for free during the 2023 calendar year: Audubon Avenue, Barrett Avenue, Capitol View, Cushing Street, Ferncliff Avenue, Homewood Avenue, Kentland Avenue, Lexington Avenue, Peckham Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Woodward Road, and Worcester Avenue.
So far, Martilli says, applications have been mailed out to all residences on the streets the project will focus on, with 10 of them already filled out and returned.
“The reason why we are focusing on specific streets is because we want to get the most bang for our buck,” said Lombardi.
He explained that if a particular street has more than one property to service, they can be addressed at the same time, ensuring that contractors won’t have to move back and forth across locations.
“It ensures that not a lot of time is wasted in moving equipment; with selected streets to work on, we try to stay in close proximity to (also) keep the bid for contractors as low as possible,” said Lombardi.
With the state about to begin a five-year $28 million water infrastructure project in Providence and Cranston soon, North Providence is aiming to get the pipe replacements done in a timely manner.
“When the water infrastructure project takes off, it will tie up the contractors, so we are trying to get them doing work (in NP) as soon as possible,” said Martilli. As for how long the pipe replacements will take, Martilli estimates about four hours on the private home lines and up to five hours on the public lines.
“In one day, we can get two connections done, get the road fixed, put the sod back, run the line, and get the water running by end of day,” he said.
At this time, the project team is identifying which houses will be worked on and will start the replacements once the weather warms up.
So far, the public is cooperating and appreciates the town’s efforts, said Martilli and the mayor.
“An average connection costs about $4,200, and I don’t know of anyone who would deny getting that help,” said Lombardi.
“I haven’t heard any complaints,” said Martilli. “The mayor visited residents while the other phase of the project was going on and they expressed their appreciation. We can only do so much and if people want it done, we will get to them. I wish we had three times as much money to do more.”
Lombardi and Martilli also expressed their gratitude to Providence Water for their partnership and thanked the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank “for believing in this program and in us and helping us get the grant to do the work.”
