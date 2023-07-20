Adding green
New arborvitae trees planted alongside Pick-N-Pull on Macondray Street in Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Department is now working with new tree warden Mark Dew, landscape architect Kyle Zick and Central Nurseries on the second phase of tree planting as part of the Valley Falls/Lonsdale Urban Forestry Municipal Resilience Project.

This next step includes tree plantings on Rhode Island Department of Transportation properties along Broad Street, including tree wells created as part of the project, the traffic island on John Street and Chambers Street, trees at Garvin School, and town street edge areas in Ashton Village, with about another 100 trees to be planted this fall.

