CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Department is now working with new tree warden Mark Dew, landscape architect Kyle Zick and Central Nurseries on the second phase of tree planting as part of the Valley Falls/Lonsdale Urban Forestry Municipal Resilience Project.
This next step includes tree plantings on Rhode Island Department of Transportation properties along Broad Street, including tree wells created as part of the project, the traffic island on John Street and Chambers Street, trees at Garvin School, and town street edge areas in Ashton Village, with about another 100 trees to be planted this fall.
The Conservation Commission, at its July 13 meeting, received updates on this project and the separate U.S. Forest Service tree planting project.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens reported that phase one of the grant-funded project was completed, including 132 trees planted in Valley Falls, Lonsdale and Berkeley, as well as Town Hall, the High Street ball field, and the old highway garage on Blackstone Street.
Only a few abutting neighbors contacted the town requesting that no trees be placed next to their property, he said. One tree in Berkeley was vandalized, he noted, but most others are doing well. A new hedge row of arborvitae in front of the sheet steel fence at the Pick-N-Pull site on Macondray Street is a noteworthy improvement, he said.
Stevens said Dew and the Davey Resource Group are going to perform a street tree inventory of about 2,050 trees in Valley Falls and Lonsdale, including their species, location, condition, height and any risk factors.
On the U.S. Forest Service grant project, Currie Touloumtzis of Groundwork R.I. reported that 2,000 trees will be planted in Lincoln, Cumberland, Central Falls and Woonsocket, focusing on planting on private property.
Coordinators are working with Clark University professor John Rogan and his students, and plan to plant at least 300 trees in Cumberland through 2025, with vulnerable urbanized areas as their top priority. The DPW is working with Groundwork R.I. to create a staging area at the Pascale Highway garage.
Residents and business owners in areas with low tree equity scores will be contacted. Property owners choose a tree from a catalogue and sign an access agreement requiring tree watering for two years, then Groundwork plants the tree.
To date, said Stevens, they have secured 19 tree locations on eight residential properties and will be planting 26 trees at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
Officials at the July 13 meeting discussed coordinating better outreach to residents on the program.
Resident Deborah Vine-Smith, a frequent contributor at town meetings, was critical of the planting effort on Broad Street near Town Hall, saying trees have been improperly planted too close to fire hydrants, telephone poles, street corners and driveways. Stevens said the project falls under RIDOT jurisdiction, but Vine-Smith said that’s not an excuse for the town not to take initiative to make sure the project is done the right way.
