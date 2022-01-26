Editor’s note: This is a follow-up to a column I wrote last week on the naming of the new soccer stadium in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET – As it turns out, my idea to perhaps name the new soccer team in Pawtucket the “Pawtucket River Roar” after the river it sits on made even more sense than I thought.
Bob Billington of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council informed me this week that, despite every modern map stating that the Seekonk River trails all the way to the Blackstone River at the Main Street Bridge in downtown Pawtucket, this section is actually still called the Pawtucket River.
As Billington explains it, the Pawtucket River still extends from the Main Street dam to the East Providence city line. The river then takes on the name Seekonk until it reaches the Providence River at India Point Park, then onto Narragansett Bay and the East and West Passages then to Rhode Island Sound. The Main Street dam is the top of the Narragansett Bay Estuary.
I’d been told at one point when I made the assumption that the Pawtucket River Bridge crossed the Pawtucket River that I couldn’t be more wrong, but I was apparently correct. City Clerk Rick Goldstein this week showed me an 1848 map at his office clearly marking the waterway the Pawtucket River in what was then the town of Pawtucket, confirming that the name hasn’t officially been changed.
“You will see Seekonk River written on virtually every map, mostly because there is not enough room to print Pawtucket River, and they think no one cares or will argue with it,” Billington told me this week.
The entire Blackstone River was called the Pawtucket River at one point, noted Billington. It was also called the Great River, the Narragansett River, and of course, the native version of Seekonk.
The section from Main Street in downtown Pawtucket to the East Providence line has maintained the Pawtucket River name, he said. At one point, when the Pawtucket Foundation wanted to change the name of the river to have all one name, he lobbied against it.
“We must maintain that section of the river’s name,” he said.
