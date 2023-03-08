Abigail Lee, Zarielle Sekasula, Harlyn Connolly, Noah Blazevic, Seamus Tavares-Stein and Elizabeth O’Connell are six of the nine Ricci Middle School students participating in “Dreams in Middle C” this Friday at North Providence High School.
Abigail Lee, Zarielle Sekasula, Harlyn Connolly, Noah Blazevic, Seamus Tavares-Stein and Elizabeth O’Connell are six of the nine Ricci Middle School students participating in “Dreams in Middle C” this Friday at North Providence High School.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Zoe Sekasula, a North Providence High School senior, combines her love of music and working with children to present a performance called “Dreams in Middle C.”
Before graduation, every NPHS senior must complete a project reflecting a particular passion of theirs. The prompt of the project is “what gives my life meaning?” For Sekasula, the answer to this question was easy: music and helping others discover their own talents.
Sekasula has played the piano for about 12 years, and also enjoys composing her own music. Upon reflecting on her difficult middle school years, she said she knew she wanted to do something to make a difference in younger students’ lives while promoting the importance of the arts in schools, and thus “Dreams in Middle C” was born.
“Dreams in Middle C,” coming this Friday, March 10, to North Providence High School, is like a talent show, or as Sekasula described it, “a rendition of ‘The Voice’ or ‘America’s got Talent.’” Each participant is performing once, with some students performing up to three times. There are judges who will be revealed the day of the show, and there will be a prize for the “winner” as well.
To give the performance a TV-like quality, Sekasula said there will also be a mini cooking competition during the intermission.
“It’ll kind of be like seeing a Food Network commercial while you’re watching a different show,” said Sekasula.
The name “Dreams in Middle C” is a piano reference; middle C is the key in the middle of the keyboard.
“I wanted a title that was fun and unique while still being musical, and I feel like this title kind of symbolizes everyone coming together in the middle of all the hullabaloo,” she said.
With the help of Ricci Middle School teachers, Samantha Hackenson, Brittany Smith and Teresa Connors, “Dreams in Middle C” began as a club at Ricci, Sekasula’s alma mater, and was open to students in grades 6-8.
Nine students total signed up, and there is at least one student from every grade.
“It’s cool how they all bonded. They really have a mindset of ‘we’re in this together,’ and they’re kind of like a little family,” said Sekasula.
Since last September, Sekasula and the nine students have met almost every Monday. During their rehearsals, they work on singing and dancing in addition to gaining the confidence to perform.
“It’s hard to get in front of people and put your heart out there, and now, not only are they able to do it, but they are happy to do it,” said Sekasula. “The goal was to see a difference in their confidence and give them responsibility.”
Sekasula said she wanted to create a positive environment for students, but to also teach them important soft skills such as accountability. If a student wasn’t able to learn their choreography or didn’t work on their performance over the weekend, she asked that they be honest and upfront with her.
“It helped the students become accountable and take responsibility without a negative repercussion,” she said.
The middle schoolers weren’t the only ones learning lessons. Sekasula said this experience taught her that just one person can make a big difference in others’ lives, and to always be kind and do the right thing, because you never know how your actions will impact someone. She also learned that everyone has talent and that “there is so much beauty out there that’s yet to be discovered.”
While she supported the middle school students, Sekasula said she was receiving encouragement from her parents and her teacher, Rita Cellucci, and that without them, she would not have been able to execute her vision.
Sekasula also thanked the Ricci Middle School participants for their hard work and dedication, and for helping her make the dream a reality.
“Dreams in Middle C” will be held this Friday, March 10, at NPHS, and tickets will be sold at the door. The first ticket costs $10, and every ticket after that is $5, so for two tickets the cost is $15, three tickets cost $20, and so on.
The proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Hungry for Music, a nonprofit organization that, according to their website, is “dedicated to expanding opportunities in music for children.” Those who are not able to attend but wish to contribute can donate directly to Hungry for Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.