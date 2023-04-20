NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield senior Zackary Kerrigan started playing football as a 5-year-old.
“Football has become a huge source of happiness in my life through my 13 years in this sport,” he said.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield senior Zackary Kerrigan started playing football as a 5-year-old.
“Football has become a huge source of happiness in my life through my 13 years in this sport,” he said.
Like many who love the game, Kerrigan, son of Meg and Scott Kerrigan, said it has allowed him to create friendships that he will cherish forever.
“So when I started brainstorming ideas for my senior project, I knew I wanted to do something with football,” he said. Most importantly, it was also about giving back to what gave him so much.
Kerrigan was a part of Xpress Football and now the high school team.
He said he had heard a lot of people excited about the idea of a powderpuff, flag football or touch football games between girls.
“The goal of my project is to show my appreciation and give back to the program that started everything for me, and to help other kids get that same opportunity I got,” said Kerrigan of his planned game between older and younger students.
Part of his project included coaching younger players and helping them grow, which he said was a great experience.
The benefit game will take place on April 28 at 6 p.m. at North Smithfield High School. Proceeds will be donated to the North Smithfield Xpress Football & Cheer. Tickets are $5.
“I encourage all kids to join a program like Xpress, it truly is an amazing experience and I hope my project brings that to light,” he said.
After Kerrigan graduates this year from NSHS, he will be attending Bridgewater State University, where he will major in health sciences, with a concentration in pre-athletic training. He said he also hopes to continue his football career.
Kerrigan said he encourages everyone to join a program such as Xpress, which all the proceeds from the project will go toward. Xpress Football & Cheer accepts members from North Smithfield, Smithfield, Blackstone, Millville, and other surrounding towns. Its football and flag football programs includes boys and girls ages 5-14 who are interested in participating in the sport.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.