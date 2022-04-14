NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the past five years, Donald Lacroix has been calling anyone and everyone who may be able to help get to the bottom of the discolored water coming out of his tap at Deerfield Common.
“I came here to retire, not to come here and battle about dirty water,” Lacroix told The Breeze with exasperation.
Every morning and night, Lacroix runs the water in his apartment for 30 seconds to check if it’s clear.
“When you put it in a glass, it looks clear enough,” Lacroix said, “but if you put it against porcelain, it looks like tea.”
Lacroix wrote in an email to the HUD/USDA contact who’s consulting on his predicament that he’s notified Deerfield Common’s management and maintenance more than 25 times about the water coming out of his pipes having a “rusty color and odor.” Instead of the discoloration clearing after running the tap for a while, Lacroix insists that the longer the water runs, the worse it gets.
He doesn’t drink the water, opting for bottled water instead. In the same email to HUD/USDA, he claims that 60-percent of the residents do the same.
Lacroix is frustrated at the lack of response from management and maintenance, who have blamed the water on Woonsocket (their building’s water source), rusty water pipes, and generally said there is nothing to be done.
Deerfield Common is affordable housing for seniors, although Lacroix reports some “young folks” in their fifties in the complex as well. Lacroix, who’s 67, told The Breeze that a lot of the residents are hesitant to make too much noise because they’re worried about potential repercussions. “A lot of these ladies remind me of my mother,” Lacroix said, “and they’re scared.”
Lacroix, who was once a quality assurance manager for medical and aerospace entities, as well as an internal and external auditor, told The Breeze that he “can’t be bullied” and will continue to seek accountability. He’s had positive experiences with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, and has been in close contact with Sen. Jack Reed’s office.
Lacroix has also opened a small claims case against Deerfield Common’s management for a two-day hotel bill. After more than a week of discolored and odorous water came from the tap in September 2021, he spent two days at the Woonsocket Motor Inn and is seeking reimbursement from management.
In late September, after nearly two weeks of foul smelling water, Sen. Reed’s office reached out to R.I. Housing and set up a meeting at Deerfield Common with the North Smithfield Water Superintendent, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, a building official, and Department of Health officials to discuss the problem.
The four hot water tanks, which have all been replaced within the past two years, were inspected and declared not to be a problem. The discoloration from the water, an intermittent issue, was attributed to “flow disruptions that were agitating sediment in the main lines and presenting as discoloration.” Flow disruptions can be caused by a water main break in a town line, a hydrant flushing in the area, or the flush of a local sprinkler control system. Some of these are predictable, like Deerfield Common flushing its water system, while others are not.
Lacroix’s unit, according to the report, is on the lowest level and one of the furthest points from the water supply inlet. This is why, when there is a flow disruption, it takes longer for Lacroix’s unit to flush the water out.
The R.I. Housing report said that they would be working with an engineer and a plumbing contractor to mitigate the issues with “water presentation.”
In a response to these findings, Lacroix expressed his frustration and disappointment that the scope of this group meeting did not encompass other residents’ apartments, or any true investigation into the full complex – not just his apartment.
“They try to manipulate residents,” Lacroix told The Breeze. “They try to isolate one apartment, so they don’t have to notify anybody.”
Resident notification is another point of contention for Lacroix, who believes that if the water quality is going to get worse every time there is a scheduled water system flush, residents deserve to be made aware of it.
Property Advisory Group owns Deerfield Common, and are ultimately responsible for the property’s maintenance and care. Management did not return The Breeze’s request for comment.
“A lot of people think it’s the pipes in the building, but no one will check,” Lacroix told The Breeze. “It’s not coming from Woonsocket. It’s a mystery and they still point fingers.”
