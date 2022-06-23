NORTH SMITHFIELD – Calla Puccetti’s senior project not only revived the Northmen 5k in North Smithfield, the funds she raised will help revive the lives of veterans in need.
At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Puccetti presented Ernest Quarry, Jr., of Operation Stand Down RI with a check for nearly $15,000.
Town Council President John Beauregard started the meeting by clarifying that there were many fantastic senior projects from North Smithfield High School this year.
“By recognizing Calla we’re not saying hers was, no offense, any better or different than the other senior projects, but she really struck a nerve with what she’s trying to do for the veterans. And, you know, the council and the administrator are big supporters of the veterans, so we asked Calla to come here tonight and we’re going to present her with a citation for her work with the veterans,” Beauregard said.
Quarry, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself, explained that Operation Stand Down RI is an organization that was started in the nineties by a Vietnam veteran with the primary goal of helping homeless veterans and their families. They currently have 88 properties from Woonsocket all the way down to Westerly.
“We provide financial assistance in some cases, food pantry, clothing assistance, and we do much more than just that. But I would really like to thank Calla. The money is great and everything, but the exposure is more important to us, getting the word out there about homeless veterans,” Quarry said.
Quarry also said that 100 percent of the money donated by Puccetti will go directly to the veterans, and that the employees of Operation Stand Down RI are paid through grants.
Puccetti, who’s headed to URI in the fall to study kinesiology, said that she wanted to bring back the Northmen 5k for her project and she chose Operation Stand Down RI after interning with someone who had connections to the organization.
“I thought having a 5k to get people outside and active and donating to Operation Stand Down was the perfect balance,” Puccetti told The Breeze. She ran cross country her last two years of high school, in addition to playing volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse throughout her time at NSHS.
Puccetti told the Town Council that she broke the record for participants at the April 30 race, and the $15,000 being donated is what remained after covering the event’s cost.
Calla is the daughter of Stacie and Chris Puccetti, who were both present at the meeting. They both expressed what a big undertaking it was for Calla to bring the race back, but that she was organized and dedicated to the task.
Beauregard also presented Puccetti with a citation in recognition of her work.
“The entire community takes pride in the effort and dedication that is behind such an accomplishment by one of its citizens,” Beauregard read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.