SMITHFIELD – Seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Smithfield School Committee in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, including three Republican primary winners, three endorsed Democrats, and an independent.
The School Committee has five seats with four-year staggered terms, with members Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse, both Democrats, not up for election until 2024. Both are serving their first term on the school board.
Republican incumbent Richard Iannitelli is the only incumbent seeking re-election this term after Republican Rose Marie Cipriano and Virginia Harnois, Democrat, chose to not run for another term.
Candidates include Iannitelli, alongside fellow Republicans Jessica Sala and Amanda Fafard, Democrats Aaron Bishop, Elizabeth Worthley and Kristina Fox, as well as independent Edward Quattrini.
Iannitelli said he decided to run because he feels he has more to contribute. He said schools are at an important crossroads and need systems back to where it was before the pandemic.
Sala said she decided to run for school board to bring a “vested voice” to the committee that represents parents, students and faculty. She said she loves Smithfield and anyone who knows her would echo her passion for the town.
“During the past two years, I attended multiple meetings where parents’ questions and concerns were often belittled or completely disregarded. I want to change that,” she said.
Bishop said he decided to run because he has children in the district, and his volunteer work has always revolved around his children, from coaching sports to sitting on the Make-a-Wish board and the Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball Committee.
“So, I wanted to be a voice for all children in the community from K-12,” he said.
Fox said she moved to Smithfield from Providence in 1990 with her parents because of the schools, and said the excellent education she received as a student provided a solid foundation. She said she is running to deliver that education to every child in town.
Worthley said one of the reasons she and her husband chose to live in Smithfield with their two children was its good reputation. She decided to run for school board to ensure that Smithfield schools continue to grow and improve.
“As a mom of two kids in our district, I have seen the School Committee work hard to move our district forward in the last term,” she said.
Fafard said she decided to run because she’s witnessed the system decline over the past five years, and watched parents and guardians become discouraged.
“I chose to run to help build a community that works together to achieve a better school district and restore the education system that our town is known for,” she said.
Quattrini said he decided to run after hearing his middle school child learning about sexual subjects in school during virtual learning, and said he feels parents should have more say in what children are learning in school. A product of local schools, he said the district is not the same.
“I realized the only way I can make a change is if I decide to run, get on the committee, and make the change,” he said.
As for the pandemic, Iannitelli said he felt it was handled well for the first eight or nine months, then became confusing as rules changed.
“Many parents expressed that they weren’t being listened to,” he said.
Sala said the school board was often one-sided and sometimes condescending to different opinions. She said their decisions to implement additional restrictions limited parents’ choices.
Bishop said COVID was an unprecedented time for everyone and he feels the district handled the situation well considering constantly changing protocols and guidelines.
Fox gave credit to everyone, including the district staff, parents and students for getting through the pandemic. She said it is a testament to the town’s character that it was handled with poise.
“I think the district staff dedicated themselves well to navigating the challenges brought by and exacerbated by the pandemic,” Fox said.
Worthley said the district handled COVID in a detailed and helpful way, making the best decisions they could with the information.
Fafard said the district could have provided more transparency with all stakeholders and been upfront with plans during unprecedented and difficult times for families, students, faculty and staff.
“The district could have benefited from more educational programs as well as resources for our students’ and staff’s mental health,” Fafard said.
Quattrini said he felt the committee mishandled many things during COVID, including how it shared information with and listened to parents. He felt parents were robbed of their right to choose if their children wore masks or athletes were vaccinated.
To deal with learning gaps, Iannitelli said the district should identify problem areas and populations and then work on strategies to address needs. He proposed a math specialist to help with ways to improve skills, and the position went into effect this year.
Sala said closing learning gaps from the pandemic will be a monumental challenge in all districts. She said the district needs to assess where each student is and provide supplemental programs to address varying learning styles.
Bishop said learning gaps should be addressed with parents, teachers and administration because each child is different and it will take input from all parties to determine the best path for each student.
To fix learning gaps caused by the pandemic, Fox said she would continue to make supportive services available in an accessible way, engage students and parents on what they need, and respond to feedback.
“I would continue to apply best practices and follow expert guidance in helping students overcome distance learning hurdles,” Fox said.
Worthley said the right staffing level is critical to ensure there are enough people to work with individual students who continue to experience learning gaps. She said it is exemplified by the addition of a math interventionist.
Worthley said the district was successful in getting grants to support educational programs, such as the summer virtual learning program or the district adding mobile hotspots for families without internet access, that she would like to see continue.
“Each student in our district has unique abilities and struggles and, in my opinion, our current staffing levels aren’t sufficient to provide our students with the best educational opportunities that they are entitled to,” Worthley said.
Fafard said learning gaps created by distance learning should be approached by enhancing learning opportunities, meaning intensive interventions, providing after-school enrichment opportunities and looking at supplemental curriculum programs.
“Our district needs to look at our students’ current learning levels, and provide them with the proper support services needed,” she said.
Quattrini said he hears parents discuss learning gaps in students caused by virtual learning, and said though he doesn’t know the solution, something needs to be done, with transparency throughout.
If elected, Iannitelli said he would improve opportunities for students who are not going to college and work on reducing harassment and bullying in the schools.
Sala said if elected, she would provide curriculum transparency, increase parental choice, focus learning on fundamental, high-quality education, and seek professional development programs geared toward learning.
If elected, Bishop said he would like to see continued and responsible investment into infrastructure.
“I work for a commercial construction company that does this type of work and there are some districts doing some really wonderful things with their physical spaces, and I’d like to see more of that explored,” Bishop said.
Fox would advocate if elected, in addition to supporting a strong public school system, to increase access to debt-free higher education for all students. As seniors graduate, Fox said she wants Smithfield families to feel empowered in making decisions.
“I want to expand after-school programs at all levels. For example, youth development organizations like 4-H,” Fox said.
Worthley outlined issues she would like to address if elected, including promising to keep lines of communication open.
Fiscal sustainability and long-term planning are critical to ensuring sufficient funding for the district’s needs, said Worthley. She said the five-year strategic plan is crucial as the district sets new educational goals and outlines upgrades.
“I have significant experience developing long-term strategic and capital/asset management planning and am extremely confident of the value I will add to this process,” she said.
Fafard said if elected, she would like to help implement special education programs and support services while advocating for every child’s educational success. She said it is important to her to boost morale within the town for families, students, faculty and staff.
“I will support families in voicing all concerns, and ensuring that they are welcomed in their child’s education. As a team, alongside the committee, we will need to work together to improve our secondary education buildings,” Fafard said.
Quattrini said if elected, he will do what is best for the child and let the parents have more power over their children’s education.
Iannitelli said that all Smithfield facilities need to be maintained to support educational goals. He said the elementary schools had major improvements in education, technology and system efficiencies, but despite some improvements, many of the buildings are 50 to 60 years old and need improvements.
“Upgrades to the Boyle Complex need to be done. My big concern is keeping the costs in line with what we hope to complete,” he said.
Sala said she would address overdue deteriorating conditions in both the high school and middle school, saying that the Boyle Complex is long overdue. She said the success and failure of past projects should be taken into account.
“We need to ensure that we are thinking about the long-term impact of every decision that is made, both fundamentally and financially,” she said.
To Bishop, all the improvements seen in the district have been good, but the district needs to do more to bring schools into the 21st century.
Fox said she is supportive of investments in infrastructure. Every dollar the district does not spend proactively adds up for the next generation.
“Infrastructure investments should support 21st-century learning. I want every student to have access to modern classrooms, modern athletic facilities, and have well-funded arts and sciences programs,” Fox said.
Worthley said recent improvements to the elementary schools are impressive, but, the middle and high schools, as well as the administration building, are overdue for upgrades. She said she intends to work with RIDE, the town’s grant writer, and other sources to pursue grants and other funding opportunities to keep the tax burden as low as it can be.
Worthley said she would like to see the addition of renewable energy to buildings. She said the Boyle Athletic Complex will allow the district to host more sports games, and students deserve the home-field advantage.
Fafard said the Boyle Complex should have been approved and completed a long time ago. She said she looks forward to seeing the project completed and feels that in the future, it is important for us to be proactive and not be in a situation of needing to be reactive. She said the secondary schools need to be improved.
“Throughout our town, our elementary schools look gorgeous, but there is still work that needs to be completed,” she said.
Quattrini said he is not in favor of how the district spent $45 million on the elementary schools, including closing Winsor Elementary School only to later fix its issues. He criticized the committee for making changes to save money, and said at the very least, the district should have bought a new sign for Pleasant View Elementary rather than recycling the old Winsor sign.
“We should have had more than enough money to do it all right,” he said.
