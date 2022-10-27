SMITHFIELD – Seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Smithfield School Committee in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, including three Republican primary winners, three endorsed Democrats, and an independent.

The School Committee has five seats with four-year staggered terms, with members Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse, both Democrats, not up for election until 2024. Both are serving their first term on the school board.

