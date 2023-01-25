PAWTUCKET – Seven months after the former Kip’s Restaurant surrendered to the wrecking ball, construction of its replacement has yet to materialize.
The muddy lot at 826 Newport Ave., which remains fenced off, is targeted for a future Chase Bank.
Emily Voll, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, said a permit was approved last October, but payment is still due before that permit can officially be issued.
Residents in the neighborhood watched sadly last June as crews knocked down the former restaurant and cleared the site, some remembering the previous losses of the Darlton Theatre, Pinault’s Drug Store, the Beef Hearth, the old five-and-dime and other neighborhood landmarks that once made this area so vibrant.
Former owners Hank and Heather Macomber said at the time that the emotional and financial impacts from Kip’s being forced out of business would be felt for a long time.
Hank Macomber found a landing spot at Sassy Mama Cuisine in Cumberland, helping the owner launch hot wieners to go.
The Macombers, who viewed the restaurant as their retirement fund, saw its value plummet during the pandemic, but were able to keep it afloat.
Hank Macomber previously said that he suspected that the owner planned to level the entire corner after the asking price for the property dropped suddenly from $1.3 million to $900,000.
Macomber said that when they could see the handwriting on the wall at Kip’s and were getting their ducks in order, a friend hooked him up with Sousa, who had been purchasing sauce from him and was serving hot wieners on her own a couple of nights a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.