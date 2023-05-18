SMITHFIELD – Seven members of the Boy Scout Troop 1 Greenville rose to the level of Eagle Scout, celebrating more than a decade dedicated to scouting last Saturday, May 13.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the Boy Scouts, and is taken into consideration when applying to college and for scholarships.
Scouts include Nicholas Cichon of Smithfield, Jacob Girard of Smithfield, Ethan Glatz of Smithfield, Aiden Luddy of Smithfield, Kyle Vargas of Smithfield, Dominic Whitten of Johnston, and Zachary Archambault of Cranston.
Troop 1 Scoutmaster Anthony Isble said all the scouts did a tremendous job, adding that less than 3 percent of those who join the Boy Scouts reach the rank of Eagle Scout. He said all seven boys worked diligently on their Eagle Scout leadership projects, giving back to the community in various forms.
“We couldn’t be prouder of all seven of these boys. It’s truly an honor of a lifetime, a true testament to their dedication and hard work,” Isble said. “All seven boys persevered through the pandemic shutdown to obtain this highest ranking.”
Archambault collected winter jackets for people in need, and Vargas created a “blessing box” with food and clothing donations.
Cichon, 15, installed water bars along the trails of the Wolf Hill Preserve to prevent erosion and preserve the trails. He said the best lesson he’s learned from the scouts is to never take the easy way.
“The way you’ll make the award is a life-long memory when you work for it,” Cichon said.
He said his favorite memory was going to the Florida Sea Base with the troop where they went camping, kayaking and snorkeling.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I was able to share with friends,” Cichon said.
To anyone considering quitting the scouts, Cichon said the benefits of finishing outweigh the work to get there.
“You’re going to regret (quitting),” he said.
Girard, 19, marked storm drains outside of Old Country Road Elementary School reminding people not to litter, as all the storm drains run to the ocean. He said he learned to stop procrastinating as part of the scouts.
Girard said his best memory of being in the scouts will be the yearly trips to Camp Yawgoog.
“You got to go out there for a week of pure scouting with fellow scouts,” he said.
Girard said becoming an Eagle Scout looks great on a resume.
“And doors will open for you,” he said.
Glatz, 17, said he was inspired to be an Eagle Scout by his father and his brothers, who are both Eagle Scouts. For his eagle project, Glatz beautified the Smithfield High School senior courtyard by installing hand-built Adirondack chairs and planting flowers.
Glatz said his favorite memory of being in the scouts was split between camping at Camp Yawgoog and white water rafting in Maine.
He said what he’s learned from scouting is leadership skills and how to manage a group of people. He said he would encourage anyone considering leaving the scouts to stay in because scouts continuously learn about themselves.
“You get to know a lot about yourself,” Glatz said.
Luddy, 18, also installed water bars along the Wolf Hill Preserve. He said he enjoyed walking the trails on Wolf Hill and wanted to improve them for the community.
Chichon said his best memory of being in the scouts was traveling to Florida. His favorite activity on the trip was salt water fishing where he caught (he thinks) a sea bass.
Luddy said a lesson that will last with him is to not procrastinate.
“It mostly makes you more stressed and you don’t put in your best effort,” he said.
Luddy recommended that other scouts persevere and stick with the program. He said the benefits of being an Eagle Scout last a lifetime.
“The memories you make will be better than the work,” he said.
Whitten, 18, said his three uncles were all in Troop 1, and he decided to stick with it after a few years of having fun in the troop. For his Eagle project, Whitten built three benches at the nature trails in Johnston Memorial Park.
Whitten said he made sure each bench along the trails overlooked a beautiful view of the park to encourage hikers to stop and take in the scenery.
His favorite memory of his time in the scouts was sailing with his best friend, Kyle Vargas, at the Newport Regatta. He said the pair sailed several years, and went from last place in their first race to second in their last.
“It was awesome to get as far as we did,” Whitten said.
He said scouts may not be for everyone, but anyone can find a place, and they should give it time to find a fit before quitting.
“The work will be worth it,” Whitten said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.