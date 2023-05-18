Troop 1 Greenville

Seven members of the Troop 1 Boy Scouts graduated to the rank of Eagle Scout last Saturday. From left: Nicholas Cichon, Dominic Whitten, Aiden Luddy, Kyle Vargas, Jacob Girard, Ethan Glatz and Zachary Archambault.

SMITHFIELD – Seven members of the Boy Scout Troop 1 Greenville rose to the level of Eagle Scout, celebrating more than a decade dedicated to scouting last Saturday, May 13.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the Boy Scouts, and is taken into consideration when applying to college and for scholarships.

