SMITHFIELD – As of Tuesday afternoon, with one more day for candidates to declare intent to run for public office, six residents are running for the five spots on the Town Council, with Council President Suzy Alba announcing she will not seek re-election.
More candidates were likely to file by Wednesday’s deadline. Find an updated version of this story at valleybreeze.com
Alba decided against running again after serving five terms and 10 years on the council, the last two as president. Alba said she will continue to serve the community, but not as a member of the council.
“I wish to thank all of the residents of Smithfield who placed their trust and confidence in me over the last 10 years,” she said.
Alba, who was first elected in 2012, earned the highest number of votes in the council race her first year, at 5,020 votes.
“Serving the residents of Smithfield has been a tremendous honor,” she said. “I have seen the town grow and change, but what hasn’t changed is the amazing community of people I have gotten to know, who call this town home.”
Alba, a mother of a 6-year-old, started a business in town that is geared toward children and families last September. She credits her strong working relationship with Town Manager Randy Rossi and town staff, as well as working across the aisle with her council colleagues over many years, for the successful policies and initiatives that she’s been a part of, including: the creation of the town’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce; championing the rehabilitation and reopening of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center; co-creating the Smithfield Youth Council; serving on the School Building Committee and working with the School Committee and School Department on a $45 million school bond for construction and upgrades of the elementary schools; promoting economic growth by supporting businesses and welcoming new companies such as Rubius Therapeutics; serving on the town’s COVID response team; modernizing the town’s technology infrastructure; establishing a weekly e-news as well as See-Click-Fix; and modernizing the business registration and licensing process, including instituting e-permitting.
Alba said she is known for her work on family and community initiatives including obtaining a land donation from Bryant and raising the funds and support needed for a new dog park; championing the creation of an outdoor ice rink; advocating for a splash park, and hosting her annual Smithfield Women’s History month event.
“I am proud of my work over many years to strengthen our community and feel good about the foundation that I’ve set for future town leaders,” she said.
Incumbents T. Michael Lawton and Sean Kilduff are running for re-election this year. Lawton is seeking his fourth term on the council, and served one as vice president. Kilduff is currently vice president of the council, and is seeking his third term. The council has an at-large election every two years for all five seats.
Republicans Rachel Toppi, Susan Grenon, Gary Alix and Michael Iannotti are running for council, where Democrats currently hold all five seats.
Three seats are up for election on the five-member School Committee this year, including Chairperson Virginia Harnois, Democrat, and Republicans Richard Iannitelli and Rose Marie Cipriano. Harnois has served the committee for 40 years. The School Committee has four-year staggered terms with elections every two years.
Iannitelli took a four-year break from the School Committee after previously serving five terms, and returned in 2018 to assist in the investment of infrastructure. Cipriano served two terms on the School Committee, with one as chair of the committee.
Newcomer Jessica Sala, a Republican, is running for School Committee, and has lived in Smithfield for 36 years.
Former Town Council President Paul Santucci, a Republican, is running for State Senate in District 22. Melanie DuPont is also back in that race for the third time as a Democrat, facing off again with five-time incumbent Sen. Stephen Archambault in the September Democratic primary.
District 22 serves Smithfield and a portion of North Providence and Johnston.
Republican Brian Rea will go up against two-time incumbent Bernie Hawkins, Democrat, in House District 53, which represents Smithfield and parts of Glocester.
Hawkins won the District 53 representative seat in 2018 after long-time representative Tom Winfield retired. Hawkins beat Republican Richard Poirier for the seat in 2018, and closely held on to the seat for another term in 2020, beating Rea.
In addition, at least two candidates are going against Republican incumbent Robert Quattrocchi for the state representative in District 41, including Democrat James Safford and independent Joseph Maggiacomo III.
