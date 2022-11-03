SMITHFIELD – Less than one week remains before the Nov. 8 General Election as candidates make their final efforts for votes in various town races.
Four races to keep an eye on in Smithfield include the Town Council race, School Committee, State Senate for District 22 and state representative in Districts 53 and 44.
Smithfield
In the Town Council race, nine candidates are vying for a seat on the five-member council. Two incumbents are not running for re-election, including President Suzy Alba, who after 10 years decided to leave to spend time with family and her business.
Incumbent Democrats T. Micheal Lawton, Sean Kilduff and Angelica Bovis are seeking re-election, and are joined by endorsed Democrats John Tassoni and Kathryn Zimmerman.
Endorsed Republican candidates Rachel Toppi, Susan Grenon, and Michael Iannotti are seeking a spot on the council, as well as unendorsed Republican Edward DeMayo.
More on the council race is in this Observer edition this week.
Councilor David Tikoian, Democrat, dropped out of the Town Council race for a run at the open District 22 Senate seat against former Town Council President Paul Santucci, Republican. More on that race as well is in this edition.
On the School Committee, seven candidates are looking for three spots, including three Republican primary winners, three Democrats, and an independent. The School Committee has five seats with four-year staggered terms. Democrats Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse are not up for election this year.
Republican incumbent Richard Iannitelli is the only incumbent seeking re-election this year as long-term members Virginia Harnois, Democrat, and Rose Marie Cipriano, Republican, are taking a step down from the board.
Iannitelli is joined by Republican primary winners Jessica Sala and Amanda Fafard, Democrats Aaron Bishop, Elizabeth Worthley, Kristina Fox and independent Edward Quattrini.
In the District 53 race, Republican Brian Rea is facing incumbent Bernie Hawkins, who is seeking re-election in his third term. Rea faced Hawkins once before in 2020 and came up short in a narrow loss of 47 percent of the vote to Hawkins’ 53 percent.
In the District 44 race, Democrat incumbent Gregory Costantino is facing opposition for the first time since 2014 after 10 years in office after funding all of his campaigns without receiving lobbyist donations, he said. Republican Peter Trementozzi is opposing Costantino and said it is time for a change in the general assembly.
Scituate
Usually contentious, Scituate’s Town Council race was relatively quiet this year with only five of the seven-member council seeking re-election. Councilors James Brady, Republican, and Michael Marcello, Democrat, are stepping down after this term ends.
Incumbent Republicans President Abbie Groves, David D’Agostino, Theresa Yeaw, Gary Grande and Tim McCormick are seeking re-election, along with endorsed Republicans Jason Parmelee and former councilor Charles Collins Sr.
Sacha Hummel is running for council as the sole Democrat, along with independent Al Durand. More information on the Scituate Town Council race is in this week’s Observer.
Town Clerk Margaret “Peggy” Long is defending her role again this year after 22 years in office against long-time family friend and two-time opponent Robert Dexter, Republican. Dexter lost in 2020 earning 41 percent of the vote to Long’s 59 percent.
Marcello is challenging long-term Town Moderator David D’Agostino Jr. this year, he said hoping to bring more public education about the Financial Town Meeting to residents while D’Agostino said he brings 23 years of experience to hosting the annual meeting.
District 41 Rep. Robert Quattrocchi is facing opposition again from Democrat James Safford, who previously lost in the District 21 State Senate seat against Gordon Rogers.
Five candidates are competing for one of the three seats up for election on the Scituate School Committee this year, with all focused on a solution to Caito Field’s issues, educational growth and equality. The five-member committee has four–year staggered terms with Democrats Kevin Pendergast and chairperson Carolyn Dias serving out their remaining terms.
Incumbents Erika McCormick, Republican, and Democrat Coleen Pendergast, wife to Kevin Pendergast, are seeking re-election, as well as Republicans Colleen Rose and Lori Hart LaFauci, and independent Kathleen Schmeling.
Foster
The Foster Town Council has nine candidates competing for a seat on the five-member council, including all five incumbents. With budget issues, a new police station on the horizon and problems staffing ambulances, Foster Town Council has a handful of problems to face.
Republicans include Town Council President Denise DiFranco, David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone and Democrat Cheryl Hawes seeking re-election.
Newcomers include Republican candidate Steven Bellucci, Democrats Scott Pollard, David Rathburn and George Sackal, and independent Ronald Cervasio.
Sen. Gordon Rogers, the husband to Councilwoman Rogers, is facing his first opposition in Democrat Giang “Jenny” Bui since taking his seat in 2018.
Glocester
New controversy arises out of the Glocester Town Council this week after residents call for the removal of President William Reichert after he refused to take down a large light-up sign on Route 44 near Harmony Lodge.
Reichert, an independent, was given notice by the Zoning Department to remove the sign, which advertises for his and other candidates’ campaigns, last week. He refused, and put Happy Halloween messages in rotation for the sign.
Residents are calling for his removal from the council under the forfeiture clause, in which the Council can remove anyone from the board for violating the Town Charter.
As of Tuesday, no efforts to remove Reichert from the council have been made.
Three Republicans, Stephen Arnold, Walter Steer and William Worthy, are seeking re-election, as well as independent David LaPlante, who joined the council at the beginning of the year when Council President Jay Forgue died.
Independent Mark Howard and Republicans Jonathan Burlingame and Cheryl Greathouse are challenging the incumbents.
In District 40, incumbent Michael Chippendale, Republican, is facing Democrat Linda Nichols for a second time for state representative seat.
Foster-Glocester
All candidates elected to the Foster or Glocester School Committee will become members of the regional Foster-Glocester School Committee, governing over Ponaganset High and Middle schools.
The regional School Committee is made up of nine members, including the six-member Glocester School Committee and the three-member Foster School Committee.
Glocester is non-partisan and has four-year staggered terms with three seats up for election, including Walter M.O. Steere Jr., Melissa Worthy and Cynthia Joyce. Joyce is the only incumbent up for election, and faces off against four candidates including Patricia Henry, Marc Rizzo, Amy Ferreira and Jessica Wilhelm.
In Foster, all three seats are up for election every two years. Kathleen Swanson and Brendan Mara are not seeking re-election, while Shelley Pezza is running for another term.
Eileen Cook, Jennifer Spaziano and Lauren Haynes complete the Foster School Committee ballot.
