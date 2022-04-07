LINCOLN – Despite expectations for a meeting last month, March came and went without word from the State Housing Appeals Board regarding a much-anticipated appeal in Lincoln.
The State Housing Appeals Board, or SHAB, will oversee an appeal by Women’s Development Corp. regarding the proposed “Breakneck Hollow” affordable housing project in Lincoln. The developer’s application for 44 units off Breakneck Hill Road was denied by the Lincoln Planning Board in October of 2020.
Women’s Development Corp. opted to appeal that denial through the SHAB. The Town of Lincoln, as well as neighbors in the Stone Creek condominium complex, are opposing the appeal.
The SHAB was initially expected to hear the Breakneck Hollow appeal in December of 2021, but the hearing has been delayed several times to date.
Attorney Richard Bradbury, who serves as a public information liaison for the SHAB, told The Breeze on Monday that the SHAB is working to schedule the appeal meeting sometime this month.
During March, he said the board was unable to settle on a “mutually convenient” date that would work for SHAB members, as well as Lincoln’s attorney and the attorney for the intervening abutters.
Bradbury said he’s been in ongoing communications with SHAB members and the attorneys involved to find a date, and anticipates they’ll schedule a meeting sometime in late April.
