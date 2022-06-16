LINCOLN – The proposed Breakneck Hollow housing development in Lincoln will be allowed to move forward, after the State Housing Appeals Board, or SHAB, voted to overturn the project denial last week.
Women’s Development Corp. filed an appeal via the SHAB when Lincoln Planning Board denied the developer’s proposal for 44 units of affordable housing off Breakneck Hill Road. The town, along with residents of the neighboring Stone Creek Condominiums, fought the appeal.
Ultimately, SHAB members agreed that the issues surrounding the project could have potentially been sorted out at a later stage in the Planning Board approval process.
Attorneys for all three parties (WDC, the town and the abutters), were given the opportunity to file supplemental briefs ahead of the June 9 SHAB meeting.
They all agreed that the case came down to three reasons for denial: a large density increase, health and safety concerns regarding traffic, and the proposed sewer connection.
Members of the SHAB discussed whether master plan was the proper level to outright deny the project, or if they might have approved the application with conditions regarding the three outstanding issues. Conditional approval was never offered by the Lincoln Planning Board.
The board’s attorney clarified that the town would be able to review the concerns again without prejudice at the preliminary plan phase.
With regard to traffic, SHAB members said planned improvements would upgrade the rating of the intersection at Breakneck Hill Road from an F to a C. It’s not the applicant’s responsibility to resolve the current conditions, they said, but the developer offered to do so anyway as a condition of approval.
The applicant supplied enough evidence to satisfy master plan approval, the SHAB decided. They did not find “convincing justification” for the Planning Board’s denial related to traffic.
On the subject of density, the board weighed whether the 1000-plus percent density increase was appropriate for the area, or whether the town’s need for affordable housing overrides that. They could not find an argument in the transcript regarding why, exactly, the proposed density increase would be detrimental to the area.
Another question raised during the appeal process was whether the town had an affordable housing plan in place at the time the Lincoln Planning Board reviewed the Breakneck Hollow application.
Members of the SHAB agreed that there wasn’t, but that the plan or lack thereof was of minimal significance in the Planning Board’s decision.
Ultimately, the SHAB decided that the application could have been further evaluated at the preliminary plan level. Members voted to reverse the Lincoln Planning Board’s denial of Breakneck Hollow, granting master plan approval to WDC’s application.
The decision will be made official in the coming weeks.
