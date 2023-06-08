LINCOLN – Manville’s Share Shack food donation center has been moved from the corner of Old River Road to Gousy Street, just in time for summer.
On June 3, with the help of about 13 volunteers, the Share Shack was moved approximately 50 yards to offer more parking and to avoid cars blocking the entrance to Gousy Street. It is still located on the same property and will continue to be run by founders Annette Briand and her husband Tom.
The Briands built the food donation center back in 2006. Since then, the shack has been a community staple, offering food at no cost and allowing people to come and go as they please without having to interact with others.
“The shack has gotten significantly busier as there is an increased need for food, so more people are coming,” said Annette Briand. “With so many people picking up stuff, we figured moving the shack was for the best; it will make the parking and traffic situation safer.”
Briand decided to move the shack when she did because with school ending in the next few weeks, she is expecting an influx in Share Shack consumers.
“Kids who are in need will usually get lunch from school. Now those kids will be home for the summer, and will have to be responsible for their own lunches, which is something to think about,” said Briand.
She recommends donating items like SpaghettiOs, mac and cheese cups, peanut butter, jelly, bread, powdered shelf-stable milk, cereal, or any other non-perishable foods that a student could easily make and eat themselves without needing extra ingredients or help.
“Mac and cheese cups are great because you don’t need milk or butter to make the sauce, just water… SpaghettiOs are perfect too because a kid can just open the can, put it in a bowl and heat it up.”
Protein-rich foods like canned tuna, refried beans, Vienna sausages, canned beef stew and canned chili are encouraged as well. Donors can also contribute canned fruit for a healthy sweet treat, among other pantry staples like crackers, pasta, rice, potatoes, granola and chips, which are always welcomed.
Briand told The Breeze that those who use the Share Shack can soon look forward to another shack, one specifically for health and beauty aids like shampoo, feminine products, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other toiletries.
A local Eagle Scout came up with the idea of a second shack, and will be fundraising for materials, and building the shack as a community service project. In moving the Share Shack onto Gousy Street, there is now room to build the toiletry shack directly next to it. Briand is hopeful the health and beauty aid shack will be up by the end of the summer.
If someone is in need of perishable items like meats, milk or fresh fruits and vegetables, Briand recommends visiting wesharehope.org and going to Hope Market in Rumford.
Although she said that Hope Market does not accept EBT cards, Briand said they do have extremely affordable food. For example, Briand said that last year, Hope Market was offering 97-percent lean ground beef in one pound packages for around $2.
