CENTRAL FALLS – Shark Restaurant & Lounge, a Peruvian restaurant meant to attract a regional clientele, is now open at Central Falls Landing, 1420 Broad St., in the lower two levels beneath the future new home of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
The Tourism Council, offering its popular River Cruises, kayaking and educational programs, will also soon be opening here as part of a massive restoration project by the Tai-O Group including a fried chicken restaurant.
Shark is on a quarter-mile stretch of the Blackstone touching Central Falls, Lincoln, Cumberland, Pawtucket and South Attleboro, Mass.
Oscar Valverde and his son Carlos, owners of the Shark Lounge in Pawtucket, which has a similar Peruvian theme, are behind this second location, which will feature amenities such as Riverfront at Shark, and Dockside Oasis at Shark. Owners are planning numerous networking events in partnership with the Tourism Council and others, including concerts coordinated by promoter John Lefrancois, and weddings and heritage events.
Shark Restaurant & Lounge is located on the Central Falls/Cumberland line, across the Blackstone River from Cumberland Town Hall and Valley Falls Heritage Park, which is slated for future improvements.
The Valverdes and their partners have invested significant money into a first-floor restaurant and second-floor event space. They’re offering authentic Peruvian cuisine, not the Americanized fare in other area restaurants, featuring beef, chicken, and lots of seafood. Ceviche, lomo saltado de carne, or stir fry beef, and jalea, or fried crispy seafood with fried cassava and covered with a tangy citrus onion salad, are among the popular items. The restaurant also features signature drinks.
Carlos Valverde, a Central High School graduate, grew up in a restaurant run by his father for many years on Valley Street in Providence, El Tiburon.
More than three-dozen indoor/riverside scheduled events will be hosted at the Riverfront event hall and the riverside Dockside Oasis at Shark. They include The Blackstone Music Series (first Saturdays monthly) and “ValleyNetwork” (last Thursdays of the month) as well as Sangria and Salsa, Oktoberfest ’22 and “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser for local animal shelters.
The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council will soon be opening its new location, also at the Central Falls Landing 1420 Broad St., featuring the popular River Cruises & kayaking and educational programs. In conjunction with Shark, BVTC will be hosting Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Wine Tastings, the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame live concert and the Project ZAP 50th kick-off.
“To say the BVTC team is enthusiastic to neighbor with Shark at our beautiful new headquarters on the Blackstone River is an understatement,” said Tourism Council President Bob Billington. “The location exemplifies our continuing mission to tap the unlimited potential of the Blackstone Valley to attract residents and visitors for its unique recreational possibilities. It’s all in our backyard.”
“We look forward to introducing all our customers to internationally famous Peruvian cuisine along with regional favorites,” said the Valverdes. “Once they experience Shark hospitality on the riverfront, we expect they will be frequent guests.”
Call Shark at 401-599-5038. For events, contact Carlos Valverde through sharkloungeri.com.
For riverfront functions and The Blackstone Music Series bookings at the Dockside Oasis, email Lefrancois at johnxblackstone@gmail.com.
