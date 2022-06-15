PAWTUCKET – Celebrated for their resilience, members of the Charles E. Shea High School Class of 2022 walked the stage to collect their diplomas during last Friday’s graduation at Max Read Field.
“Members of our class more than any, I think, are prepared to deal with whatever might be thrown at us in this new stage of life. Our class is strong, we’ve had to be,” said Arissa Campbell, salutatorian, class president and emcee for the evening.
She said she went into high school expecting a slightly different experience. Though she knew it wouldn’t be like “High School Musical” or some fairy tale, Campbell said she “never thought it’d be like this.”
“It’s been hard, but those difficulties don’t take away from the significance of this day. This is what we’ve been preparing for since we were five years old and stepped into our kindergarten classrooms,” she said. “And though not what I dreamt of when I was little and looked at the world with wide eyes, these past four years gave me exactly what I needed.”
Campbell said it’s been amazing to watch her peers, some of whom she’s known since elementary school, becoming the people they are today.
“Through the pandemic and distance learning and all we’ve been through during this extremely unique high school experience, we came out on the other side,” she said.
Valedictorian Efrain Freeman said he half expected his high school experience to be like the movies. In reality, it was no “walk in the park,” he said, describing the feeling of his inner light being eclipsed over four years.
He said he started to find a place in the Shea community as a freshman, was elected class president, and served as the only high school representative on Pawtucket’s Community Advisory Board.
Sophomore year, in February 2020, Freeman “walked into school and was notified that one of the greatest teachers that has ever graced the halls of Charles E. Shea High School, Talia Delmonico, had died over the weekend. This woman was a heavy influence on that light I had been using ever since freshman year,” he said.
One month later, the pandemic “sweeps the entire world and I am taken from my second home,” Freeman recalled. His junior year, after a hospitalization, he was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes.
Luckily, senior year, Freeman said life did a 180-degree turn in a positive direction. Students were back in school in-person, Freeman applied and was accepted into his dream school, Harvard University, and was named valedictorian.
“It took so long to get here, and I look around at these scholars now and must say that our trials, tribulations, and disappointments, made us who we are,” he said.
Freeman said his peers dealt with a broken auditorium stage, access to only one restroom, and broken heaters pumping out hot air during 85-degree days. On the flip side, he said, programs such as Upward Bound and the Key Club were vital to him, and his teachers at Shea are incredibly dedicated.
“At Shea you learn more than the deeper meaning of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” or the fundamental uses of the quadratic formula. You learn how to persist, you learn how to thrive, you learn that sometimes the only person that is ever going to pick you back up is you,” he said.
“For us, this is only the beginning of a life of darkness and light. But the Class of 2022 knows without a doubt how to make light of the darkness. The world stops for no one, just keeps turning and turning. We’re only here for a finite amount of time so pursue your goals, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. You are a Raider. So let the world know it. Show the world that light.”
Mayor Donald Grebian told graduates they’re “what makes Pawtucket proud.” They persevered and demonstrated their strength during the pandemic, he said, adding that COVID-19 marked their high school careers but does not define them as a class.
He thanked graduates for “keeping a sense of Pawtucket alive and shining brightly” as they go through life after graduation. He encouraged them to “always remember you’re from Pawtucket.”
Principal Jacqueline Ash acknowledged that the Class of 2022’s high school experience was dramatically altered by the pandemic.
“In March 2020, we were told that we were closing for two weeks. Two weeks turned into the rest of your sophomore year and most of your junior year. Your teachers and administrators had to pivot quickly and learn how to teach remotely without ever being trained. And you had to adapt,m you did not have a choice. You persevered. You survived. You are here,” she said.
Ash continued with a tradition she started last year, presenting stoles to four graduates who exemplify the four tenets of Shea: Skilled, Honorable, Empowered, Achiever. They are: Ayla Perez, Skilled; Kevin Jegaday, Honorable; Jovan Garcia, Empowered; and Stacey Gomes, Achiever.
School Committee Chairperson Stephen Larbi encouraged graduates to take a moment to pause, take a deep breath and be present in the moment.
Larbi said life has been a roller coaster since he sat in those seats preparing to walk the stage, but “there’s something about being a Shea grad. There’s something about being from Pawtucket that when we get knocked down we get back up.”
“We’re creative. We make something out of nothing. We make dreams a reality. Please don’t be shy to show the world what you have to offer,” he said.
“Seek happiness above all, travel, be open to new opportunities, learn how to say I’m sorry and mean it,” he added. “Don’t compare what’s going on in your life to what’s going on on social media. Spread love. Pass out roses while people can still smell them. Don’t take life for granted.”
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said graduates did not arrive at this point by accident.
“Despite the challenges of the last few years, you set priorities on your education,” she said, adding that the graduates “continually applied themselves as Shea raiders,” demonstrating commitment way above and beyond academics.
