PAWTUCKET – Shea Fashion will present its annual fashion show, “ReFashioned’’ at Tolman High School next Friday, April 29 from 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Chachi Carvalho. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“We are coming in with the old, out with the new,” said Shea Fashion creative adviser and co-founder William Lopera in a news release.
ReFashioned is inspired by the phrase “reduce, reuse, and recycle” in terms of fashion. A major portion of the fashion industry today is called fast fashion, states the release. People buy clothes and get rid of them with the changes of the season because the poor quality doesn’t last. Shea Fashion aims to bring awareness to establishing greater sustainability for the fashion community and make old clothing new again.
This year’s show will be hosted at Tolman rather than its usual location at Shea High School. Shea’s auditorium has been in poor condition; it’s been deemed not usable by the School Department.
Shea Fashion is known for showcasing its own fashion pieces as well as pieces made by local designers and secondhand shops. This year’s showcase includes: Tattered — Designs by Lakosa Mobley, Designs by Phyllis McHale, pieces from local secondhand stores, and student designs by Adriano Freire, Arissa Campbell, Crissette Rodriguez, Efrain Freeman, Isaiah Wisseh, and Matthew Ankomah.
Tickets may be purchased at sheafashion.yapsody.com. General admission is $10 and reserved seating is $15. Tolman High School is located at 150 Exchange St., in Pawtucket.
Funding for the event is provided in part by grants from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts, and private funders. Shea Fashion is an enrichment program at Charles E. Shea High School in Pawtucket.
