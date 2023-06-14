PAWTUCKET – From the first bell of freshman year, says Shea High School Principal Jacqueline Ash, the Class of 2023 drove her “kind of crazy.” That’s when she had to start wearing sneakers as she chased them down, said the self-described “biggest fan” of this class, and they helped her lose some weight along the way.
When COVID landed, said Ash during commencement exercises last Wednesday, June 7, everything changed, including learning and relationships, and when students came back to school as juniors, it was “like seeing two different people.”
Though more mature and wiser, she said, they still kept her on her toes, “but you settled into your role.” These students accepted the responsibility of being upperclassmen, displaying strength as they held onto their education, she added. The best aspect of this class is that it will always be a family unit full of courage and kindness, said Ash. Showing a love that bodes well for them in a world that needs it, she added, “you are on the cusp of your greatness.”
Senior Class President Catherine Nobre welcomed students and families to commencement exercises at Max Read Field, also introducing Shea graduate Charles “Chachi” Carvalho, the city’s first chief equity officer, to speak on behalf of Mayor Donald Grebien.
A member of the Class of 1995 and a “proud Raider for life,” Carvalho recalled his “amazing opportunity to become school culture and community engagement coordinator at Shea back in March of 2020. He joked that he’s not saying these students were responsible for the disappearance of his long curls since then, but he’s “not not saying that it’s your fault.”
Carvalho said he learned more from students than they learned from him, and appreciates the “hugs, daps, the love,” and for “entrusting me with your hard times,” saying he hopes he made life just a little easier for them.
He urged students to “give back that love,” telling them to always remember that “you are enough,” then having them shout it back to him. Life is going to be hard, he said, but these students will be creative, inventive, and brave. He quoted actor Jim Carrey (who drew inspiration from other quotes) in saying that they can fail at something they don’t want, so they might as well take a chance doing what they love.
Valedictorian Luis Andrade quoted from the book “A Gentleman in Moscow.”
“For what matters in life is not whether we receive a round of applause, what matters is whether we dare to venture forth despite the uncertainty of a claim.”
Andrade pointed to one of his weakest moments when he failed a benchmark with a senior essay, saying it’s at those valuable moments when one reflects on what is most important to them. For him, he said, school is most important to him because his mom worked so hard to give him the chance to succeed.
Shouting out to his Cape Verdean classmates, he said life is all about figuring out who you are. His biggest fear was not assimilating, he said, feeling like it was most important to become like everyone else, “but to become everyone else means to betray ourselves. Don’t look at someone else and strive to be them, look at yourself and strive to be the best version of yourself.”
Andrade added that it took “mountains of effort” for him to realize that, saying it was easy to compare himself to other people. Always express yourself, he told classmates, and make life about what you can achieve, not about the applause or need for validation.
Salutatorian Emily Lopes said this class was all about making memories from sunrise to sunset and to make up for lost time, holding pep rallies, parties, rap battles, and playing games with a single ping-pong ball. They defied all odds meant to stop their growth, she said, fighting for what is right through protests and marches for the greater good along the way.
Lopes said she made many realizations during high school, but none as powerful as the fact that their minds are their most powerful tool and can be used for great good or evil. This class had a profound ability to work for what it wanted, she said, and the courage to keep fighting when the going got tough, using their minds for greatness.
Ash gave five tips to graduates:
• To show up and play life with heart and determination;
• To not just be just enough, but be more;
• To be careful about the energy they keep around them and know when to leave the table when it’s no longer good for them;
• To measure their stories by their compassion and empathy;
• To (as teacher Diane Andrade always says) leave a place better than when you started, “give everything you have, and then give more. This city, this state, this world needs you.”
She said students show the world who they are.
“Be bold in your dialogue, authentic in your connection, and unapologetic in your love for humanity,” said Ash.
She gave awards for Skilled Honorable Empowered Achievers (SHEA) to four students who displayed those qualities: Janice Perez (Skilled), Desire Roy (Honorable) Zachary Pinto (Empowered), and Manuel Fernandes (the first to graduate in his family, Achiever).
School board Chairperson Jim Chellel, a 1994 Shea graduate, mentioned the opportunities that have come to him as a result of his time here. Students now have the tools they need to enter the world, he said, urging them to sharpen those tools every day and “use them to carve out your opportunity for whatever you want to be in this world.” Even if they don’t remember what an “old bald guy” tells them at graduation, he said, remember what teachers have taught them as they prepare to go out and grasp the opportunities of life.
Interim Supt. Kimberly Mercer-Dellith congratulated students for the completion of 13 years of school, saying this was the foundation to launch them into the future. She quoted Mother Theresa in saying that “life is an opportunity, benefit from it,” adding that students have shown how they’ve grown mentally, socially and physically, proving through their awards how they’ve succeeded in all areas. She said her sincere hope is that they’ll look back and see how this time has prepared them for their new stage.
Charline Reis performed the National Anthem and Anicyah Centeio Moreira led the Pledge of Allegiance. Some of the loudest applause was reserved for class advisers Samantha Chella and Kendra Borden.
