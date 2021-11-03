PAWTUCKET – What Anthony Jaycox did after a tough away loss may have been simple enough, say school officials and staff, but it did more than stand out in the crowd.
Jaycox, a junior at Shea High School, is part of the Shea High School football team that lost to Burrillville High School on Oct. 16. As he was leaving the away game site, he was in a crowd that was passing by a disabled band member from the opposing team who was struggling to navigate pinecones and he jumped to offer to help wheel the person through.
The School Committee last week presented Jaycox with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the School Department in appreciation for his thoughtfulness and demonstrating outstanding behavior. Members said Jaycox made the entire city proud when he helped someone in need.
Principal Jackie Ash said Jaycox displayed kindness and compassion without expectation of praise. School board member Jay Charbonneau said that when he first read the email from someone in Burrillville alerting school officials to what Jaycox did, he pictured the countless people who simply walked by the person needing help. It’s easier to walk by, he said, but Jaycox took the more difficult route.
Coach Dino Campopiano said he wasn’t surprised to learn that it was #3 on the team when he heard about the act of kindness, saying he recognized the empathy in Jaycox when he came in as a freshman and has only seen him grow since then.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams credited Jaycox’s grandparents for helping to make him the young man he is today.
“You have made Pawtucket proud,” she said.
Ash said the Shea Raiders defender likes to say how it’s taken him a while to mature, and that he thinks he’s on the right track, but she said he’s always had a big heart for others, showing empathy and compassion along the way.
“Anthony’s heart is full of gold,” she said.
Ash said the act by Jaycox was even more special because it came after a long and tough game that his team lost, but he was still thinking of others in the moment.
