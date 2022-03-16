PAWTUCKET – The theme of the 2022 Shea Fashion Show is “ReFashioned,” centered on reusing, recycling, and reducing waste.
With a tagline “out with the new, in with the used,” the annual showcase is planned to be held Friday, April 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. It will be held at Tolman High School instead of Shea, said adviser Phyllis McHale, because the roof in the auditorium at Shea is falling down.
Reserved seating tickets are $15, on sale on Yapsody on April 4, and general admission tickets are $10, also going live at sheafeashion.yapsody.com on April 4.
Featured designers are: designs by Lakosa, designs by Phyllis McHale, pieces from local second-hand stores inlcuding Top Shelf Vintage, and student designs by Efrain Freeman, Adriano Freire, Crissette Rodriguez, Isaiah Wisseh, Arissa Campbell, Matthew Ankomah.
Some 40 students will participate in the show run by student organizers Efrain Freeman and Ailani Alverez and hosted by Chachi Carvalho.
Funding for the show is provided in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and private funders.
Shea Fashion is an enrichment program at Shea High, and its organizers are committed to providing opportunities to youth interested in careers in the fashion industry or looking to boost confidence and enhance social skills in an inclusive setting. The program curates in-house events, provides opportunities to collaborate with professionals, and promotes creativity and self-expression through the vehicle of fashion and entertainment.
McHale said the Shea Fashion Show lost some momentum during the pandemic with scaled back outdoor performances, but organizers say they’re looking to regain what was lost.
Students from other schools were invited to be part of this year’s show, which will include one student from Tolman and one from Davies.
Staff at Shea had already dispatched most of their belongings at the start of the school year when school and city officials put renovation plans there on hold. Upgrades such as ceiling repairs have been on hold as officials contemplate whether to build a new single high school at the McCoy Stadium site.
